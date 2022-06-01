Wednesday, June 1st | 2 Sivan 5782

June 1, 2022 8:21 am
Israeli, British Disabled Veterans Square Off in Fourth Annual Veteran Games

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Veterans participating in the Veteran Games. Photo: Beit Halochem UK.

JNS.org – Some 70 British military veterans with disabilities are competing this week against their Israeli counterparts in the fourth annual Veteran Games.

The week-long event is being hosted by the IDF Disabled Veterans’ Organization in conjunction with Beit Halochem UK (BHUK) at the Beit Halochem rehab, recreation and sports center in Tel Aviv.

The Association of Jewish Ex-Servicemen and Women (AJEX) is among the sponsors of the Veteran Games and associated conference, which will feature experts in the field of mental health and PTSD from both Britain and Israel.

The British veterans landed in Israel on Sunday and will be in the country until Thursday, when they will also attend a ceremony at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation.

As part of the program, the participants are also scheduled to visit several sites around the country, including Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and the Dead Sea.

