Thursday, June 2nd | 3 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Air Doctor Raises $20 Million for Platform Connecting Ill Travelers Abroad With Local Private Doctors

After Iraq, Houthis in Yemen Criminalize Ties With Israel

Tehran-Linked Hackers in Lebanon Exposed After Targeting Israeli Defense, IT Companies

Israeli Filmmaker Turned Ultra-Orthodox Rabbi Uri Zohar Dies in Jerusalem

New York Cops Apprehend Assailants in Two Separate Antisemitic Outrages

‘Adults Weren’t Taking Me Seriously’: Student Details Antisemitic Bullying in Suit Against Melbourne School

Yemen Warring Parties Agree to Extend Truce for Two Months: UN

Why Did the Media Forget ‘Iraq’s Kristallnacht’ on Its Anniversary?

Iraq Attacks Israel; What Should Be Next?

Israel Guilty of ‘Indirect Chemical Warfare,’ Says Forensic Architecture and Terror-Linked Palestinian NGO

June 2, 2022 9:39 am
0

Israel and India Pledge to Strengthen Defense Cooperation

avatar by i24 News

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh. Photo: Virender Singh

i24 News – Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz began his official visit to India on Thursday by paying tribute to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Gantz was then greeted by his Indian counterpart, Shri Rajnath Singh, as the two countries mark the 30th anniversary of their formal diplomatic relations and defense cooperation.

The ministers discussed global strategic challenges, military cooperation, defense industrial cooperation and joint R&D.

They also discussed a cooperation agreement signed between the Indian DRDO (Defense Research and Development Organization) and Israel’s Defense R&D Directorate, which will allow the expansion of technological collaboration between the countries by putting the focus on drones and defensive capabilities.

Related coverage

June 2, 2022 5:04 pm
0

Israel’s Air Doctor Raises $20 Million for Platform Connecting Ill Travelers Abroad With Local Private Doctors

CTech – Medical care and travel startup Air Doctor has secured $20 million in funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners....

During the bilateral discussion, the ministers declared their intention to exploit Israel’s technological advancement and operational experience, as well as India’s extraordinary development and production capabilities.

Finally, the ministers discussed government-to-government partnerships as well as military training.

Later in the day, Gantz met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.