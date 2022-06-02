Israeli Fighter Jets Shot Down Egyptian Drone in the Negev, Says IDF

JNS.org – The Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday that Israeli fighter jets shot down an Egyptian drone earlier this week after its operator lost control of it.

F-16 fighter jets shot down a UAV that crossed into Israeli airspace over the Negev Desert in the south, reported Ynet.

“The UAV was identified, monitored and intercepted after it crossed into the Israeli airspace. The incident is under review,” stated the IDF.

The interception was carried out in coordination with the Egyptian army; initial indications point to a malfunction that led to the loss of control of the drone.