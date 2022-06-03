‘Global Business Strategy Drove This Decision’: Food Giant General Mills Denies Pullout From Israeli Operation Was Result of BDS Pressure

Food giant General Mills emphasized on Friday that its decision to sell its stake in a joint operation in Israel was unrelated to the anti-Zionist “Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions” (BDS) campaign that has been urging the company to end its operations in the Jewish state.

“We have made clear the global business strategy that drove this decision. Any claims by others taking credit for this decision are false,” the company said in a statement. “We continue to sell our products in Israel and look forward to continuing to serve Israeli consumers with our other brands.”

BDS activists have been lobbying General Mills for years to divest from a factory that manufactures products from its subsidiary, Pillsbury, in the Atarot Industrial Zone in the West Bank. BDS supporters claim the Atarot Industrial Zone is an “illegal Israeli settlement on stolen Palestinian land.”

After General Mills announced on Tuesday that it was selling its stake in its joint venture in Israel to its business partner, the Israeli-owned Bodan Holdings, BDS activists claimed “victory” calling General Mills’ decision “a decisive step towards ending the company’s complicity in Israeli apartheid and violations of Palestinian human rights.”

Related coverage Kathie Lee Gifford Says She Wants to Be Called ‘Bubbie’ by Her New Grandchild Television personality Kathie Lee Gifford became a first-time grandmother on Tuesday and said she wants her grandchild to call her...