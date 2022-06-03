Israelis Flock to Buy Electric Cars With Increased Demand on the Horizon

JNS.org – The number of electric vehicles delivered to Israel spiked this year, making up 5.2 percent of all car sales.

According to a report by the Israeli business daily Globes on Thursday, some 6,900 electric cars were delivered to Israel between January and May.

The rise came despite a 12 percent drop in car deliveries this year due to supply chain problems.

Sources in Israel’s auto industry told Globes that there is a backlog of more than 12,000 electric car orders and that by the end of the year, they should make up 8 percent of new car sales.

Next January, the purchase tax on electric cars will increase by 10 percent and apply to orders delayed from 2022.