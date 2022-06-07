Vandals Scrawl Swastikas on Windows of LA Synagogue

JNS.org – Swastikas were scratched on the office windows of a well-known synagogue in Los Angeles, officials from the congregation confirmed to The Los Angeles Times.

The vandalism to Ikar took place overnight on May 26 or early the next morning, according to a joint statement by the synagogue’s leaders.

“Fortunately, no one was present or physically harmed,” they said. “We have alerted the relevant authorities, and we are taking all measures to keep our staff and community safe, including reviewing security footage to see if we can get further insight into the attack and revisiting our security protocols for all locations where Ikarites meet, work and learn.”

The synagogue’s officials called the vandalism “unfortunately not surprising” in light of the rise in antisemitic attacks in the last few years.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told The Los Angeles Times that a police report has been filed about the incident but that further information was not available to the public. IKAR did not respond to a request for comment from JNS.