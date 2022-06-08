Biden Delays Planned Trip to Israel, Mideast Until July

JNS.org – US President Joe Biden has postponed his trip to Israel and its neighbors, and is likely to travel to the region in July.

According to NBC News, which first reported the development, it remains unclear as to what caused the change, as he was planning to visit Israel after stops in Germany and Spain later this month.

According to Axios, the change was the result of Biden’s tight schedule during his visit to Europe.

Instead, administration officials are working to expand upon a trip next month to the Middle East, when the president is expected to meet with Israeli and Palestinian officials, and fly to Saudi Arabia.

Biden is expected to meet with Saudi leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — deemed controversial since American intelligence agencies agree that bin Salman ordered the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi — and the leaders of nine Arab countries.