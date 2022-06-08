Wednesday, June 8th | 9 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden Delays Planned Trip to Israel, Mideast Until July

US Slams UNHRC’s ‘One-Sided, Biased’ Report Against Israel

Iran Removes Two IAEA Surveillance Cameras From Nuclear Facility

Iran Train Derails After Excavator Collision, at Least 18 Dead

IDF to Open More Combat Roles For Women in Trial Run

‘Waste of Money’: Israel Bashes UN Probe Blaming ‘Occupation’ of Palestinian Areas for Continued Conflict

Israel Denounces BDS-Linked Group Connecting Zionism to Racial Tensions in America

Indie Rock Band Defends Decision to Perform in Israel, Sparks Criticism From BDS Supporters

Shavuot, the Six-Day War and the Sorry ‘Status Quo’ on the Temple Mount

Ukraine Ambassador Slams Israel For Refusing to Supply Iron Dome

June 8, 2022 9:06 am
0

Biden Delays Planned Trip to Israel, Mideast Until July

avatar by JNS.org

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the monthly U.S. jobs report, at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, U.S., June 3, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

JNS.org – US President Joe Biden has postponed his trip to Israel and its neighbors, and is likely to travel to the region in July.

According to NBC News, which first reported the development, it remains unclear as to what caused the change, as he was planning to visit Israel after stops in Germany and Spain later this month.

According to Axios, the change was the result of Biden’s tight schedule during his visit to Europe.

Instead, administration officials are working to expand upon a trip next month to the Middle East, when the president is expected to meet with Israeli and Palestinian officials, and fly to Saudi Arabia.

Biden is expected to meet with Saudi leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — deemed controversial since American intelligence agencies agree that bin Salman ordered the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi — and the leaders of nine Arab countries.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.