June 9, 2022 9:54 am
‘He Would Have Been Lynched’: French Parliamentary Candidate Whose Husband was Victim of Antisemitic Assault Speaks Out

avatar by Ben Cohen

French parliamentary candidate Audrey Rozenhaft speaks about the antisemitic assault on her husband Liron. Photo: Screenshot

The French parliamentary candidate in the city of Strasbourg whose husband was badly beaten up in an antisemitic assault as he distributed her election posters has given an emotional interview in which she urged “severe punishment” for his assailants.

“A dozen people jumped on my husband … and if an adult in the neighborhood had not intervened and told the attackers that ‘enough was enough’, he would probably have been lynched to death,” Audrey Rozenhaft, a candidate for the conservative Les Républicains (LR) Party, told Israeli broadcaster i24 on Wednesday night.

Rozenhaft’s husband, Liron, was brutally attacked last Thursday night while sticking up campaign posters in the district where she hopes to be elected. Rozenhaft’s assailants allegedly called him a “dirty Jew” during the attack.

Rozenhaft said that 41-year-old Liron had ventured into an area of the city where a far left coalition running in Sunday’s French legislative elections enjoys widespread support.

June 9, 2022 4:50 pm
“My husband had the misfortune to put up an LR poster and to be Jewish, and people made it clear that he was ‘in their territory’,” she said. “This is an acquired district of Mélenchon and the gangs are respected.”

Far left politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon narrowly missed qualifying for the second round of the French presidential election in April. He now heads a far left coalition known by the acronym NUPES which is expected to make a strong showing in Sunday’s ballot. Mélenchon has been accused of antisemitism on several occasions, a charge he has always resisted.

Liron Rozenhaft was attacked in the Bas-Rhin constituency that covers the center of Strasbourg as well as outlying districts. The constituency is one of the most heavily contested in France, with 17 candidates running for election, among them Sandra Regol, a NUPES candidate and a prominent leader of France’s Green Party. In her remarks on Wednesday, Audrey Rozenhaft asserted that the brazen attack on her husband in the district represented “an obstacle to democratic life which should be condemned and punished with the greatest severity by the courts.”

Liron Rozenhaft was still undergoing hospital treatment on Thursday, reportedly suffering from breathing difficulties. Photographs posted by Audrey Rozenhaft to Facebook in the aftermath of the attack showed her husband with a badly swollen eye and cuts and bruises over his face.

 

 

 

