Thursday, June 9th | 11 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli PM Meets With UAE President in Snap Visit to Abu Dhabi

US Colleges Failing Religious Minorities Says New Study

Blinken Pushes Iran to Reverse Decision to Remove Cameras; Warns of ‘Political Isolation’

Hate Crimes Charge Filed Against Anti-Israel Protestor Who Attacked Jewish Students

Israelis Allowed to Attend FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Israeli Ministers Confirm

New York Times Editorial Lectures: ‘Israelis Should Care More’

‘Spineless Cowards’: Indie Rock Band Big Thief Denounced for Canceling Israel Gigs Under BDS Pressure

Why Antisemitism Thrives on Social Media

Israel’s Destruction Is Championed at the University of Chicago

The Torah and the Power of Reconciliation

June 9, 2022 8:48 am
0

Russia Says No Agreement Reached With Turkey on Ukrainian Grain Sale

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS

The Kremlin said on Thursday that no agreement had been reached to sell grain from Ukraine to Turkey — which Ukraine said Russia has stolen from it — but that work on a deal was continuing.

Moscow denies stealing the grain but the United States said there are credible reports that Russia is “pilfering” it.

Yevgeny Balitsky, a Russian-installed official in charge of Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, said this week that grain had been transported from there to Crimea, en route to the Middle East.

Asked if any deal had been reached to sell this grain to Turkey or a Middle Eastern country, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: “So far no agreements have been reached, work is continuing.”

Related coverage

June 9, 2022 4:50 pm
0

Israeli PM Meets With UAE President in Snap Visit to Abu Dhabi

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett went on a snap visit to Abu Dhabi on Thursday, where he met with President...

He said he could not confirm Balitsky’s statement that the grain had been sent by rail to Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday rounded on a Ukrainian reporter who asked him about Russian “theft” at a news conference in Turkey, saying: “You (Ukrainians) are always so preoccupied with what you can steal and from where, and you think that everyone acts that way.”

Ukraine is a major grain exporter to Africa and the Middle East and disruption to these shipments as a result of Russia’s invasion is pushing prices higher, fueling an international food crisis.

Turkey has been pushing for an agreement between Russia and Ukraine on a plan to resume grain exports from Ukrainian ports. Lavrov said after his talks there that Russia had done its part and it was up to Ukraine to de-mine its ports so ships could exit to the Black Sea.

Ukraine used to export most of its goods by sea but since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion has been forced to transport grain by train via its western border or via small Danube river ports.

Russia, which called its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation,” said on Tuesday that two major Ukrainian ports on the Sea of Azov seized by Russian forces were ready to resume grain shipments.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.