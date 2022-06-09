Tel Aviv, Jerusalem Make List of 20 Most Expensive Cities

JNS.org – Israel’s capital and most populated city, Jerusalem, and its second-largest city, Tel Aviv on the Mediterranean Sea, made the list of the 20 most expensive cities in the world, according to a report by ECA International.

The report, published on Wednesday, had Tel Aviv ranked sixth — one spot higher than in 2021. Jerusalem was ranked 15, up from No. 18 last year.

Hong Kong held the top spot for the second year in a row. New York was in second place, followed by Geneva, London and Tokyo.

Asian countries make up much of the list with four Chinese cities in the top 15: Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Beijing. Other Asian cities in the top 20 were Singapore, Yokohama, Taipei and Seoul.

ECA’s cost-of-living basket included items such as coffee at a cafe, tomatoes, cooking oil, milk and gasoline.

In December, The Economist ranked Tel Aviv as the world’s most expensive city.