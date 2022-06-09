Thursday, June 9th | 11 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli PM Meets With UAE President in Snap Visit to Abu Dhabi

US Colleges Failing Religious Minorities Says New Study

Blinken Pushes Iran to Reverse Decision to Remove Cameras; Warns of ‘Political Isolation’

Hate Crimes Charge Filed Against Anti-Israel Protestor Who Attacked Jewish Students

Israelis Allowed to Attend FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Israeli Ministers Confirm

New York Times Editorial Lectures: ‘Israelis Should Care More’

‘Spineless Cowards’: Indie Rock Band Big Thief Denounced for Canceling Israel Gigs Under BDS Pressure

Why Antisemitism Thrives on Social Media

Israel’s Destruction Is Championed at the University of Chicago

The Torah and the Power of Reconciliation

June 9, 2022 9:21 am
0

Tel Aviv, Jerusalem Make List of 20 Most Expensive Cities

avatar by JNS.org

Snow is seen over Jerusalem and on the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem’s Old city, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

JNS.org – Israel’s capital and most populated city, Jerusalem, and its second-largest city, Tel Aviv on the Mediterranean Sea, made the list of the 20 most expensive cities in the world, according to a report by ECA International.

The report, published on Wednesday, had Tel Aviv ranked sixth — one spot higher than in 2021. Jerusalem was ranked 15, up from No. 18 last year.

Hong Kong held the top spot for the second year in a row. New York was in second place, followed by Geneva, London and Tokyo.

Asian countries make up much of the list with four Chinese cities in the top 15: Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Beijing. Other Asian cities in the top 20 were Singapore, Yokohama, Taipei and Seoul.

Related coverage

June 9, 2022 1:18 pm
0

Hate Crimes Charge Filed Against Anti-Israel Protestor Who Attacked Jewish Students

Felony hate crimes charges have been filed against a University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign (UIUC) student who confessed to throwing a...

ECA’s cost-of-living basket included items such as coffee at a cafe, tomatoes, cooking oil, milk and gasoline.

In December, The Economist ranked Tel Aviv as the world’s most expensive city.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.