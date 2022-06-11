Sunday, June 12th | 13 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ukraine and Russia: What You Need to Know Right Now

Biden Says He Has ‘Not Yet’ Decided on Saudi Trip

US Envoy to Visit Lebanon, Discuss Israel Maritime Talks – State Dept

Oil Producers Iran and Venezuela Sign 20-year Cooperation Plan

Pro-Palestinian Activists in Boston Publish Map of Jewish Groups

My First Visit to a Concentration Camp

Al-Haq: The Ugly Truth About Media’s Favorite Palestinian ‘Human Rights’ NGO

‘Mike Pence Deserves It’: Trump’s Ire at VP a Focus of US Capitol Riot Hearings

‘Nelson Mandela Would Not Approve’: South Africans Denounce UN Report on Palestinians

Toronto Hate Crime Unit Investigating Antisemitic Graffiti Discovered Near York University

June 11, 2022 8:56 am
0

Pro-Palestinian Activists in Boston Publish Map of Jewish Groups

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

A pro-BDS demonstration. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

i24 NewsPro-Palestinian activists in Boston have published an online map of Jewish organizations across Massachusetts, in a move that drew condemnation from Israel’s Foreign Ministry and local members of Congress.

The Mapping Project, which is aligned with the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, created the interactive map of “Zionist leaders and powerhouse NGOs” in the state with the goal to expose “local institutional support for the colonization of Palestine.”

The map includes a Jewish arts group, a Jewish high school, a Jewish newspaper and synagogues. The Pro-Palestinian activists also published the names, addresses and staff members of many Jewish organizations.

Boston’s communal Jewish organizations condemned the map in a joint statement, calling it an effort to “dismantle” the city’s organized Jewish community.

Related coverage

June 11, 2022 1:23 pm
0

Ukraine and Russia: What You Need to Know Right Now

Russian shelling of the Azot chemical plant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk caused a strong fire on Saturday...

Lior Haiat, spokesperson for Israel’s Foreign Ministry, also condemned the map in a Twitter post, saying that it “is reminiscent of a dangerous antisemitic pattern of activity known from antiquity through the horrors of the 20th century: a pattern which has led to violence against Jews and their institutions.”

The map also got attention on Capitol Hill, where at least four Democrats in Congress condemned it — Representatives Ayanna Pressley, Jake Auchincloss and Seth Moulton from districts in Massachusetts and Ritchie Torres, who represents a district in New York.

“There is no doubt that antisemitism and organized, violent white supremacy are at a boiling point in this nation and threaten our communities,” Pressley said in a statement, adding, “It is not acceptable to target or make vulnerable Jewish institutions or organizations, full stop.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.