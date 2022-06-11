Sunday, June 12th | 13 Sivan 5782

June 11, 2022 9:14 am
US Envoy to Visit Lebanon, Discuss Israel Maritime Talks – State Dept

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun meets with U.S. Special Envoy for Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon October 20, 2021. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

The United States will send an envoy to Lebanon next week to discuss the country’s energy crisis and underscore Washington’s hope that Beirut and Israel can reach a decision delimiting their maritime boundary, the State Department said on Friday.

Amos Hochstein, the State Department’s senior advisor for energy security, will visit Lebanon June 13-14, the department said in a statement. Washington began mediating indirect talks over Israel and Lebanon’s disputed maritime border in 2020.

“The Administration welcomes the consultative and open spirit of the parties to reach a final decision, which has the potential to yield greater stability, security, and prosperity for both Lebanon and Israel, as well as for the region,” the statement said.

