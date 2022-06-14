Palestinian Teen Leaves Shocking Will, Proving He Wanted to Die as Martyr

Yet another Palestinian teen has actively sought Martyrdom-death, and achieved his goal in a confrontation with Israel.

Palestinian Media Watch has documented the Palestinian Authority (PA) and Fatah’s massive propaganda efforts promoting death as a “Martyr” for “Palestine” and Allah — even for Palestinian children.

Before Ghaith Rafiq Yamin, aged 16, went to throw a Molotov cocktail at Israeli soldiers, he left a will for family and friends to read on his social media accounts.

Planning to put himself in a situation that would lead to his death, he explained how he would like to be buried — “among children like himself” — a clear reference to other child and teen Martyrs. Yamin also requested they don’t put him in a refrigerator in a morgue because “he cannot stand cold,” and encouraged friends and relatives “to always visit him and sit next to his grave”:

Young Ghaith Rafiq Yamin, who was shot by the occupation and ascended to Heaven in Nablus in the early morning hours yesterday [May 25, 2022], knew in his heart for certain that after 16 springs, life was already over. He began to deal with the details of his death and how it would be in the period of an occupation that spreads death with every Talmudic [i.e., Jewish] prayer of settlers who have invaded the site, and who have dispersed their evil and their bullets into [the young Palestinians]. Ghaith left behind his last will on social media and with his friends. He let them know that he cannot stand cold, and instructed them that when the time came, they were not to put the body in a refrigerator. The Martyr of dawn expressed hope that those participating in the funeral would choose the gravesite, and that he would be [buried] among children like himself. [emphasis added] [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, May 26, 2022]

Palestinian Media Watch has documented numerous statements by PA and Fatah officials that endorse and encourage Palestinians to seek death in confrontations with Israel. And not just adults, but children and teens as well.

On the publication of results of matriculation exams right after the 2015-16 terror wave, the PA taught that Martyrdom-death is an ideal:

Death [of a teenager] as a Martyr is the path to excellence and greatness, and the path of those who know how to reach the great victory [WAFA (official PA news agency), July 11, 2016]

This has been the PA’s ideology for decades and it continues. Recently, one Fatah official announced on behalf of all Palestinians that “we love Martyrdom-death as we love life.” And Palestinian teenagers buy into it.

Last month, another boy sought death as a Martyr by participating in violent riots. He told his mom beforehand: “My cousins and I … One of us needs to be a Martyr.”

The official PA daily admitted that the focus of Palestinian youth has been changed from planning their future to planning their Martyrdom-death:

The aspirations of the young people of Palestine change from planning the details of life and their futures to the circumstances of death… [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, May 26, 2022]

Despite the will left behind by Yamin that clearly indicates he was deliberately seeking death, the PA claims he was “executed” by Israel and robbed of his future.

The Palestinian political strategy is clear: Encourage children to kill themselves in Martyrdom-seeking attacks, and then complain to the international community that Palestinian children are being killed by Israel.

Nan Jacques Zilberdik and Itamar Marcus are respectively a contributor and Founder and Director of Palestinian Media Watch — where a version of this article first appeared..