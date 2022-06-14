Tuesday, June 14th | 15 Sivan 5782

June 14, 2022 9:03 am
Quentin Tarantino Picks Up Honorary Degree From Hebrew University

American filmmaker and actor Quentin Tarantino with his Israeli wife Daniella Pick, at the opening night of the Jerusalem Film Festival at the Cinematheque near the Old City of Jerusalem, on July 7, 2016. Photo: Hadas Parush/Flash90.

JNS.org – Along with other leaders from diverse fields, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino received an honorary degree, “Doctor Philosophiae Honoris Causa,” from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem at a festive ceremony during the 85th Board of Governors meeting.

The university awards such degrees to persons who have distinguished themselves by academic or creative achievement, who have rendered outstanding service to the university or whose activities have been of notable benefit to humanity, the State of Israel or the Jewish people.

At the ceremony, Hebrew University President Asher Cohen presented the degree to Tarantino “in recognition of his critically acclaimed cinematic success as a writer, director and actor; honoring his 10 blockbuster movies and numerous Academy Awards, BAFTA Awards, Golden Globe Awards and the Palme d’Or award; in admiration of the scope of his artistic vision, creating films that span genres, historical periods and themes; and in tribute to his strong ties to Israel through his wife, Daniella [Pick], and for making Israel his second home.”

The 2022 honorees received their degrees alongside 287 Ph.D. students.

