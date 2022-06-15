Thursday, June 16th | 17 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

In ‘Historic’ First, Israel to Export Natural Gas to Europe

Russia Excoriates Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Over Air Strike on Damascus Airport

Miss Iraq: Grotesque Antisemitic Iraqi Law Demands Strong Response

‘Intolerable’: Poland Rejects Israeli Demand for Armed Guards to Accompany School Trips to Holocaust Sites

Israel Joins Pan-European Group Against Human Trafficking

New Jersey Town Settles Antisemitism Lawsuit Over Zoning Laws

Documentary About Holocaust Survivor and Hollywood Filmmaker Premieres at Tribeca Film Festival

Palestinian UN Representative Calls for the US to Be Expelled From the UNHRC

Proud Palestinian Sisters Taught to Admire Terrorist Murderer Brother

A New Lucrative Gas Field Is Straining Relations Between Israel and Lebanon

June 15, 2022 8:33 am
0

EU Looking to Israel to Help It Reduce Energy Reliance on Russia

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen pose for a photo before their meeting in Bennett’s office in Jerusalem June 14, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen/ Pool.

The European Union is looking to Israel to help reduce its energy dependence on Russia following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

“We want to boost our energy cooperation with Israel,” the EU executive said in a joint press briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The EU was Russia’s “biggest, most important client” in energy supplies, she said, but the invasion had spurred the bloc to pivot away from Russian fossil fuels, including by boosting natural gas imports from the eastern Mediterranean.

The 27-nation EU, Israel and Egypt are set to sign a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday, von der Leyen added, according to which Israel will export natural gas in a pipeline to Egypt, where it will be turned into liquefied natural gas (LNG) then delivered to EU member states.

Related coverage

June 15, 2022 4:58 pm
0

In ‘Historic’ First, Israel to Export Natural Gas to Europe

Israel on Wednesday signed a preliminary agreement with Egypt and the European Union that will enable it to export natural...

“It is, for us, very important and I’m very grateful that we are now discussing this fascinating project that you are willing to increase the deliveries of gas to the European Union via Egypt,” she said.

Israeli Energy Minister Karin Elharrar said in a statement that she was heading to Cairo in preparation for the signing of the Israeli-EU-Egyptian agreement.

Bennett welcomed what he called the “very strong, positive” trajectory in Israeli relations with the EU, adding, “trade, innovation, economic cooperation are soaring.”

After transitioning from being a net importer to an exporter of gas in recent years, Israel is working to produce more from its territorial waters in the eastern Mediterranean, he said.

In a separate meeting with Bennett on Tuesday, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said his country was also looking to reduce its dependence on Russian gas by working with Israel and tapping into “the gas resources of the eastern Mediterranean.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.