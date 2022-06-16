A Preview of President Joe Biden’s Visit to Israel

JNS.org – The White House has officially announced that President Joe Biden will visit Israel and the Palestinian Authority on July 13 and 14, 2022.

On Tuesday, June 14, Hussein al-Sheikh—a senior PLO official and confidant of PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas—met with the US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf, who came to Israel to lay the groundwork for the president’s visit.

During the visit, Biden will be hosted by Abbas in Bethlehem, where the chairman hosted former President Donald Trump during his term in office. Biden is also expected to visit eastern Jerusalem for the first time. There, perhaps at the Makassed Hospital, he is expected to announce the renewal of US financial aid to eastern Jerusalem’s hospital network, amounting to tens of millions of dollars.

The Biden administration is concerned about the 87-year-old Abbas’ state of health and fears that his exit from the political stage will undermine the PA’s hold on the West Bank, spark a bloody succession battle, and boost the status of Hamas.

US policymakers also fear that, even before Biden visits Israel next month, Abbas will take measures to further complicate the political situation while Israel’s governing coalition is on the verge of collapse.