Saturday, June 18th | 19 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Social Engineering in the Name of Iran’s Islamic Revolution

Biden Defends Meeting with Saudi Prince, Says Talks Part of Broader Meeting

Combative Trump Slams Pence’s Actions on Jan 6

Film Tells of Bosnian Muslims and Jews Saving One Another in Wars

Palestinian Rocket Fire Draws Israeli Air Strikes in Gaza

According to the Torah, Complaining Is Wrong

Iran and Argentina Bolster a Dangerous Alliance

The Secret Jewish History of ‘Bewitched’

Palestinians Promise ‘Religious War That Will Exterminate Everything’ if Jews Pray on the Temple Mount

British Columbia Adopts IHRA Definition of Antisemitism

June 17, 2022 3:19 pm
0

The Secret Jewish History of ‘Bewitched’

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

A photo from “Bewitched.” Photo: Wiki Commons.

“Bewitched” was a hugely popular TV series about a witch — Samantha — who marries mortal man Darrin Stevens. Most plots involve her magical relatives meddling in her marriage, especially through her disapproving mother, Endora.

The show was created by Sol Saks under executive director Harry Ackerman and director William Asher. Saks and Ackerman were Jewish; Asher’s father was Jewish, and he married Bewitched’s star, Elizabeth Montgomery.

Many people see the show as an allegory for the Jewish American experience. Samantha comes from the old country but wants to assimilate in American society, while her relatives disapprove of her mixed marriage to a mortal. Endora looks very “foreign.”

Darrin loves Samantha, but wants her to be a “normal” woman and not perform her strange rituals. He’s tolerant — but not that tolerant.

Related coverage

June 17, 2022 3:19 pm
0

According to the Torah, Complaining Is Wrong

Benjamin Franklin said, “constant complaint is the poorest sort of pay for all the comforts we enjoy.” So true, but,...

In the pilot episode, when Darrin marries Samantha, the theme of prejudice is made explicit. Endora says, “You’re still very young and inexperienced. You don’t know what prejudice you’ll run into!” And later, when Samantha first tells Darrin her secret, he exclaims, “Okay, if you’re a witch,  where’s your black hat and broom, and how come you’re out when it isn’t even Halloween?” Samantha answers, “Mother was right, you’re prejudiced!”

There is one other telling incident in the pilot that could relate to the American Jewish experience. Darrin’s ex-girlfriend, Sheila, invites the newlyweds to a party, where she attempts to demean Samantha as not being sophisticated, while making snide comments. At one point, Sheila engages Samantha in a conversation — about nose jobs:

“Do you know Dr. Hafter, dear? Samantha?”

“Beg your pardon?”

“Dr. Hafter, do you know him?”

“No.”

“The plastic surgeon. Does beautiful nose work.”

“No, I don’t know him.”

”Funny, I could have sworn…”

In the 1960s, nose jobs were considered de rigueur for young, upwardly mobile Jewish women.

In the end, as much as Samantha tries to assimilate and stop doing her magic, she can never deny her witchhood. And whether the show was truly an allegory for being Jewish, the striking parallels do remain.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.