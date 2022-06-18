Saturday, June 18th | 19 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Social Engineering in the Name of Iran’s Islamic Revolution

Biden Defends Meeting with Saudi Prince, Says Talks Part of Broader Meeting

Combative Trump Slams Pence’s Actions on Jan 6

Film Tells of Bosnian Muslims and Jews Saving One Another in Wars

Palestinian Rocket Fire Draws Israeli Air Strikes in Gaza

According to the Torah, Complaining Is Wrong

Iran and Argentina Bolster a Dangerous Alliance

The Secret Jewish History of ‘Bewitched’

Palestinians Promise ‘Religious War That Will Exterminate Everything’ if Jews Pray on the Temple Mount

British Columbia Adopts IHRA Definition of Antisemitism

June 18, 2022 9:34 am
0

Palestinian Rocket Fire Draws Israeli Air Strikes in Gaza

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Palestinian militants fired a rocket toward a city in southern Israel on Saturday (June 18), drawing Israeli air strikes, the Israeli military said, after months of relative calm in the area. Photo: Reuters

Palestinian militants fired a rocket toward a city in southern Israel on Saturday, drawing Israeli air strikes, the Israeli military said, after months of relative calm in the area.

There were no immediate reports of casualties in Gaza or Israel, which intercepted the rocket that was launched toward the city of Ashkelon, setting off air raid sirens and sending residents to bomb shelters.

Israel said Hamas, the Islamist militant group which controls Gaza, fired the rocket.

“In response to the rocket attack, Israel Defense Forces aircraft struck a number of Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

Related coverage

June 17, 2022 9:30 am
0

Israeli Defense Minister Begins Meeting Candidates for Top IDF Spot

JNS.org - Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has begun a series of meetings with the three candidates vying to be...

A spokesperson for Hamas’s political wing, Hazem Qassem, declined to comment on the Israeli allegation and referred Reuters to the group’s military wing which did not immediately comment.

The Israel-Gaza frontier has been relatively calm since May 2021, when Israel and Palestinian militants fought an 11-day war.

Although Saturday’s cross-border fire did not appear to signal a wider escalation, violence has risen in the West Bank and in Israel in recent months.

On Friday, Israeli troops killed three Palestinian gunmen in the West Bank city of Jenin, where military raids have been stepped up after men from the area carried out several lethal street attacks in Israel.

Hamas said one of the gunmen was among its members, while another militant group that draws on members of Palestinian faction Islamic Jihad claimed the dead gunmen as its own.

Qassem said Saturday’s Israeli air strikes were a “helpless attempt to end the revolutionary actions spreading across Palestine.”

US-brokered peace talks aiming to establish a Palestinian state in eastern Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza collapsed in 2014 and there is no sign of their revival.

US President Joe Biden is expected to meet Israeli and Palestinian leaders during a visit to the region in July.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.