New York Supreme Court Rules Yeshiva University to Accept LGBTQ Group

JNS.org – Yeshiva University is expected to appeal a ruling by a judge with the New York State Supreme Court that it must allow YU Pride Alliance, a group representing LGBTQ students, to be a formal student organization.

The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed in April 2021 by a group of students against YU, its President Rabbi Ari Berman and then-Vice Provost for Student Affairs Chaim Nissel for discrimination.

The school had argued that as a religious institution, accommodating an LGBTQ student group and providing them with the use of facilities was inconsistent with its mission. Orthodox Judaism views the act of homosexuality as antithetical to Torah values and teachings.

In making her June 14 ruling, Judge Lynn Kotler denied YU’s claim that it is a “religious corporation,” noting that in its founding documents, it calls itself an “educational corporation” for educational purposes.

“There is no doubt that Yeshiva has an inherent and integral religious character which defines it and sets it apart from other schools and universities of higher education,” wrote Kotler, “However, Yeshiva must fit with the term of ‘religious corporation’ as the legislature intended … Yeshiva is a university which provides educational instruction first and foremost. Yeshiva’s religious character evidenced by required religious studies, observation of Orthodox Jewish law, student participation in religious services, etc., are all secondary to Yeshiva’s primary purpose.”