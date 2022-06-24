Saturday, June 25th | 26 Sivan 5782

June 24, 2022 7:05 am
Inaugural Emirates Airline Flight to Tel Aviv Takes Off From Dubai

avatar by JNS.org

Emirates airliners are seen on the tarmac in a general view of Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 13, 2021. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi/File Photo

JNS.org – The first Emirates flight took off from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Thursday, marking the airliner’s first direct passenger journey to the Jewish state.

According to a press statement released by Emirates, flight EK931 took off with 335 passengers on board, including a VIP delegation and Israeli media.

“The new daily service will provide Israeli travelers convenient access to Dubai, with easy connections to popular holiday destinations like Australia, Philippines, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam,” said the statement.

“Emirates will also offer convenient access into Tel Aviv from diverse points across its network with multiple daily and weekly flights, many of which are home to thriving Jewish communities,” it added.

The aircraft used for the maiden route was Emirates’ Boeing 777 “Gamechanger,” which, according to Emirates, features the world’s only fully-enclosed first-class private suites with virtual windows.

