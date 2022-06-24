Inaugural Emirates Airline Flight to Tel Aviv Takes Off From Dubai

Emirates airliners are seen on the tarmac in a general view of Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 13, 2021. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi/File Photo
JNS.org – The first Emirates flight took off from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Thursday, marking the airliner’s first direct passenger journey to the Jewish state.
According to a press statement released by Emirates, flight EK931 took off with 335 passengers on board, including a VIP delegation and Israeli media.
“The new daily service will provide Israeli travelers convenient access to Dubai, with easy connections to popular holiday destinations like Australia, Philippines, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam,” said the statement.
“Emirates will also offer convenient access into Tel Aviv from diverse points across its network with multiple daily and weekly flights, many of which are home to thriving Jewish communities,” it added.
i24 News – Unnamed Israeli security officials said on Friday that the country's Mossad spy agency managed to prevent three...
The aircraft used for the maiden route was Emirates’ Boeing 777 “Gamechanger,” which, according to Emirates, features the world’s only fully-enclosed first-class private suites with virtual windows.
In March of this year, Emirates confirmed that it will be commencing daily flights to Tel Aviv in June using three Boeing 777 aircraft.
Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer at Emirates, said at the time: “We look forward to finally welcoming customers onboard our flights to and from Tel Aviv this summer and offer them substantial connectivity to and through our Dubai hub as COVID travel restrictions continue to ease around the world and more borders open up.”
On June 8, the Dubai International Chamber of Commerce announced plans to open an office in Tel Aviv, according to an announcement by Israel’s Economy and Industry Ministry.
The office will help Israeli companies leverage their operations in the United Arab Emirates to expand their reach in markets across the Arabian Gulf, Africa and Asia, the ministry said in a statement.