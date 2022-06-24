Jewish Actor Mandy Patinkin and Wife to Star in Comedy Pilot Inspired by Their Marriage

Showtime announced on Thursday that it has given the green light to a new half-hour comedy pilot starring Jewish actor Mandy Patinkin and his wife, actress and writer Kathryn Grody, that is inspired by their relationship.

“Seasoned” will follow the life of the longtime couple, who garnered popularity on social media through a number of humorous videos, posted on Instagram by their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scripted comedy is being by co-created by Grody-Patinkin and writer-director Ewen Wright, and will go into production in July in New York City.

Showtime said in a press release that “Seasoned” will document “the delightfully tumultuous relationship and life of a successful, gregarious, deeply committed, slightly insane married couple played by Patinkin and Grody — roles they’ve been rehearsing for the last 43 years. The source of their unending magic is the same as their unending woe: that they’ve stayed together all this time.”

“Mandy and Kathryn helped me and millions of online viewers get through the pandemic with their wonderfully warm, funny and inspired social media posts,” said Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment at Showtime. “Together they fearlessly show us the joy and the chaos of marriage, aging and grappling with the indignities of everyday life.”

Patinkin once starred in the Showtime drama series “Homeland,” earning him four Emmy nominations. He also received an Emmy nomination for his role in “The Larry Sanders Show” and won the Emmy for best actor in a drama for “Chicago Hope.” He has additionally starred in shows like “Criminal Minds,” “The Good Fight” and “Dead Like Me,” as well as the film “The Princess Bride.” Patinkin also won a Tony for best featured actor in “Evita” and has received two other Tony nominations.

Grody has received Drama Desk nominations for best solo performance for her play “A Mom’s Life,” and Obie nominations for her roles in “Top Girls” and “The Marriage of Bette and Boo.” Her other credits include “My Bodyguard,” “Reds,” “The Big Fix,” “Quick Change,” “Limbo,” and “Men With Guns.”

Grody-Patinkin and Ewen Wright will both serve as executive producers on “Seasoned” alongside Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch, Isabel Richardson and Patinkin. The pilot will be directed by Wright and produced by Jake Fuller. JAX Media is producing the pilot for Showtime.