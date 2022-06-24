Saturday, June 25th | 26 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US House Passes Gun-Safety Legislation as Court Expands Gun Rights

US Jewish Groups ‘Lament’ Supreme Court Roe v Wade Reversal

Mossad Thwarted 3 Iranian Attacks on Israelis in Turkey: Reports

Home of Assassinated Jewish German Politician Remade as Art Installation Upon 100th Anniversary of His Murder

Boston Politician Walks Back Tweet Alleging ‘Zionist Shake Down’

Jewish Actor Mandy Patinkin and Wife to Star in Comedy Pilot Inspired by Their Marriage

The Mentorship of Moses

German Art Show Controversy: Media’s Scare Quotes Seem to Question Validity of Antisemitism Charge

The Obvious Answer to Dana Milbank’s Question About CAIR

Iran Descends Into Outright Piracy and Confrontation With the West

June 24, 2022 7:03 am
0

Top EU Diplomat Heads to Tehran to Revive Nuclear Deal

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Cameras stand outside Palais Coburg, the site of a meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in Vienna, Austria, November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will travel to Iran on Friday to try to urge Tehran to seal an agreement to revive the nuclear deal with world powers signed in 2015 that the United States withdrew from but is now seeking to save.

Called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and struck by Iran and six major powers, Tehran limited its nuclear program to make it harder for it to get a bomb in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

“Josep Borrell will visit Iran on 24-25 June, as part of the ongoing efforts to bring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) back to full implementation,” the EU said in a statement.

Borrell will meet Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Related coverage

June 24, 2022 5:15 pm
0

US House Passes Gun-Safety Legislation as Court Expands Gun Rights

The US House of Representatives on Friday passed significant gun-safety legislation for the first time in three decades, sending it...

Tehran for its part said its focus was on sanctions relief, not directly mentioning the nuclear deal.

“Bilateral relations, regional and international issues, as well as the latest status of sanctions lifting will be discussed during the visit, which is part of the ongoing consultations between Iran and the European Union,” ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

The revived deal seemed near in March but talks were thrown into disarray in part by a dispute over whether the United States should remove Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards from its Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO] list.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.