Someone in Washington is Scared of Iran

The United States is Israel’s most important ally, and a few anonymous officials must not be allowed to place the American friendship and commitment to Israel’s security in question. After all, this is not 1948, when both the Pentagon and the State Department enlisted in the effort to prevent the State of Israel’s establishment out of concern it would become a Russian satellite state, or draw the United States into a war in the region.

Nevertheless, there is something both unclear and unhealthy about these repeated leaks that insinuate Israel is behind regional tensions.

As the late Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin said, Israel is not an American vassal state and does not need U.S. approval for any move. It has its own interests, that do not always perfectly align with those of the Americans and according to which it must act.

Moreover, American concerns over Iran are neither understandable nor justified. Iran is a large and important country, and there is no need to unnecessarily start a war with it. But at the same time, there is no need to exaggerate its power. After all, Iran is in a state of serious financial crisis, and its military is not as powerful as Tehran would have us believe.

Israel has proven over the last decade that one can set red lines for the Iranians and thwart their activity. It has also proven that Tehran is limited in its ability to retaliate and is deterred from conflict. While this understanding is being put to the test in light of what has been seen as increased activity attributed to Israel on Iranian soil, we nevertheless live in the Middle East. In this region, those who turn the other cheek are guaranteed to get struck again. The Iranians understand the language of force, and we therefore must not hesitate to act. It is inappropriate for officials in Washington to try to hide behind Israel’s apron strings and place the blame on us.

Eyal Zisser is a lecturer in the Middle East History Department at Tel Aviv University.