Court Extends Remand of Israeli Suspect in Stabbing Death of Palestinian Near Ariel

JNS.org – The Ashkelon Magistrate’s Court on Thursday extended by six days the remand of the suspect in the stabbing death of a Palestinian man near Ariel on Tuesday.

The court has placed a media ban on all additional details of the investigation, which is being run by the Israel Police’s Nationalistic Crimes Department together with the Israel Security Agency.

The incident occurred during a clash between Palestinians and Israelis near Ariel, according to the Israel Police. The victim, identified by Palestinian media as Ali Hassan Harb, 27, was evacuated to hospital in serious condition, where he later died of his wounds, police said in a statement.

“Local sources said settlers had set up a tent on village land and when residents, including the deceased, went to the land to kick them out, a settler stabbed Harb in the heart and killed him,” reported the official Palestinian WAFA news agency.