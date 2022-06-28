Wednesday, June 29th | 30 Sivan 5782

June 28, 2022 10:51 am
Fact Check, Associated Press: PA Chief Mahmoud Abbas Isn’t ‘Opposed to Armed Struggle’

avatar by Akiva Van Koningsveld

Opinion

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during their meeting in Sochi, Russia November 23, 2021. Sputnik/Evgeny Biyatov/Kremlin via REUTERS

Mahmoud Abbas, who heads the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority (PA) and its ruling Fatah Party, has frequently been described as “two-faced” (see, for example, herehere, and here). In 2014, amid a terror wave that had already claimed the lives of many Israelis, then-strategic affairs minister Yuval Steinitz referred to the Western-backed Palestinian leader as “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” likening him to Yasser Arafat.

Indeed, while Abbas has condemned terrorism in English, he constantly encourages “martyrdom” in his messaging to the Palestinian public.

Yet most in the media are all too keen to give the octogenarian autocrat a free pass.

Case in point: when Abbas issued a half-hearted statement denouncing “the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians” following this spring’s terror surge in Israel, news outlets uniformly reported that Ramallah had condemned the violence. However, they failed to note that Abbas actively incites the murder of Jews and that several terrorists even had links to his Fatah and the PA.

This week, the Associated Press (AP) took this false depiction of the Palestinian Authority chief to a whole new level.

In the accompanying text under a photo slideshow titled, “Israel’s separation barrier, 20 years on,” compiled by Israeli photojournalist Oded Balilty, the wire service made the bizarre claim that Abbas is “opposed to armed struggle.”

The June 27 AP picture gallery, which ABC News and other news organizations subsequently reprinted, depicts the Israeli “separation barrier” 20 years after construction.

For the record: Jerusalem decided to build the security barrier in June 2002 to stem Palestinian terror attacks emanating from the West Bank.

In March of that year alone, over 130 Israelis were killed by suicide bombers, while another 680 sustained wounds. The security fence, which in some sections takes the form of a wall, has reduced the number of suicide attacks originating from the West Bank by more than 90 percent.

Meanwhile, Abbas used his office to incessantly inflame tensions, with the Palestinian leader calling convicted terrorists “symbols of steadfastness, symbols of our homeland” and “our nation’s heroes” in the first years of his rule.

The AP nevertheless maintained that “while the number of attacks has fallen sharply, other factors may be at play.” It then went on to cite Abbas’ ostensible commitment to nonviolence, writing: “The [Second] [I]ntifada began winding down in 2005, after Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat died and was replaced by President Mahmoud Abbas, who is opposed to armed struggle.”

Here are some facts the AP would seemingly prefer to ignore:

And the list goes on.

The difference between Abbas’ views and the views of Hamas, the US-designated terrorist organization dedicated to the Jewish state’s destruction, is rather more of style than substance. Indeed, Abbas has repeatedly attempted to reconcile with Gaza’s iron-fisted rulers and often makes common cause with them.

But this is a story that the AP won’t report.

The author is a contributor to HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog with a focus on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias — where a version of this article first appeared.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

