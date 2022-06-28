Fact Check, Associated Press: PA Chief Mahmoud Abbas Isn’t ‘Opposed to Armed Struggle’

Mahmoud Abbas, who heads the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority (PA) and its ruling Fatah Party, has frequently been described as “two-faced” (see, for example, here, here, and here). In 2014, amid a terror wave that had already claimed the lives of many Israelis, then-strategic affairs minister Yuval Steinitz referred to the Western-backed Palestinian leader as “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” likening him to Yasser Arafat.

The June 27 AP picture gallery, which ABC News and other news organizations subsequently reprinted, depicts the Israeli “separation barrier” 20 years after construction.

For the record: Jerusalem decided to build the security barrier in June 2002 to stem Palestinian terror attacks emanating from the West Bank.

In March of that year alone, over 130 Israelis were killed by suicide bombers, while another 680 sustained wounds. The security fence, which in some sections takes the form of a wall, has reduced the number of suicide attacks originating from the West Bank by more than 90 percent.

Meanwhile, Abbas used his office to incessantly inflame tensions, with the Palestinian leader calling convicted terrorists “symbols of steadfastness, symbols of our homeland” and “our nation’s heroes” in the first years of his rule.

The AP nevertheless maintained that “while the number of attacks has fallen sharply, other factors may be at play.” It then went on to cite Abbas’ ostensible commitment to nonviolence, writing: “The [Second] [I]ntifada began winding down in 2005, after Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat died and was replaced by President Mahmoud Abbas, who is opposed to armed struggle.”

Here are some facts the AP would seemingly prefer to ignore:

And the list goes on.

The difference between Abbas’ views and the views of Hamas, the US-designated terrorist organization dedicated to the Jewish state’s destruction, is rather more of style than substance. Indeed, Abbas has repeatedly attempted to reconcile with Gaza’s iron-fisted rulers and often makes common cause with them.

But this is a story that the AP won’t report.