Fact Check, Associated Press: PA Chief Mahmoud Abbas Isn’t ‘Opposed to Armed Struggle’

Indeed, while Abbas has condemned terrorism in English, he constantly encourages “martyrdom” in his messaging to the Palestinian public.
Yet most in the media are all too keen to give the octogenarian autocrat a free pass.
Case in point: when Abbas issued a half-hearted statement denouncing “the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians” following this spring’s terror surge in Israel, news outlets uniformly reported that Ramallah had condemned the violence. However, they failed to note that Abbas actively incites the murder of Jews and that several terrorists even had links to his Fatah and the PA.
This week, the Associated Press (AP) took this false depiction of the Palestinian Authority chief to a whole new level.
In the accompanying text under a photo slideshow titled, “Israel’s separation barrier, 20 years on,” compiled by Israeli photojournalist Oded Balilty, the wire service made the bizarre claim that Abbas is “opposed to armed struggle.”