Thursday, June 30th | 1 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Second Annual Holocaust Survivor Day Embraces ‘the Spirit of Celebrating Life’

UN Palestinian Refugee Agency Puts Six Educators on Leave Amid Accusations of Hate Speech, Incitement

Non-Profit Starts Production Company to Back More Jewish Content in Arts and Culture

Syrian Regime Recognizes Russian-Backed ‘People’s Republics’ in Ukraine

US Holocaust Memorial Museum Opens Ukrainian Archives to Public for the First Time

With Israel’s Knesset Set to Dissolve, PM Bennett Says He Will Not Seek Re-Election

It’s Time to Fight Anti-Israel Hate at CUNY

Media’s UNRWA Love Affair: Incitement to Murder Jews Goes Unreported

Palestinian Employment in Israel Is Up; Where’s the Coverage?

‘The Zionist Regime Will Fleece Them’: US Religious Freedom Commission Condemns Iranian ‘Blood Libel’ Cartoon

June 29, 2022 2:57 pm
0

UN Palestinian Refugee Agency Puts Six Educators on Leave Amid Accusations of Hate Speech, Incitement

avatar by Sharon Wrobel

Palestinians pass by the gate of an UNRWA-run school in Nablus in the West Bank. Photo: Reuters/Abed Omar Qusini.

The UN agency for Palestine refugees has put six of its educators on administrative leave amid “allegations of hate speech” disclosed in a report issued last week by a watchdog NGO.

The report by the UN Watch nonprofit documented over 120 United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) educators and staff promoting violence and antisemitism on social media. Titled “UNRWA’s Teachers of Hate,” the report also discovered 20 new cases of “virulent UNRWA staff incitement which violate the agency’s rules and stated values of zero tolerance for racism, discrimination or antisemitism.”

“Following the Agency’s review of all the social media posts referenced in the report, six staff members were put on administrative leave,” UNRWA Deputy Commissioner-General Leni Stenseth revealed Tuesday.

In the announcement to donor states, Stenseth pointed out that similar allegations against UNRWA employees last year resulted in staff receiving “written censures, significant fines, deferment of eligibility for promotion, and in the case of daily-paid staff, up to two-year prohibitions on working for the Agency.”

Related coverage

June 29, 2022 4:14 pm
0

Second Annual Holocaust Survivor Day Embraces ‘the Spirit of Celebrating Life’

An international effort to celebrate the lives of those who survived the Holocaust was renewed this past Sunday, as Jewish communities...

Stenseth pledged that the agency would uphold UN humanitarian principles and its “zero tolerance of hate speech and incitement to discrimination, hostility, or violence.”

Commenting on the decision, Hillel Neuer, executive director of the Geneva-based UN Watch, said that “teachers who call to murder Jews must be barred from the classroom for life, while these temporary suspensions are just a slap on the wrist.”

“UNRWA is trying to pretend the problem is now gone, while at the same time signaling to Palestinian staff — and to terrorist organizations like Islamic Jihad which pressed UNRWA to reject the UN Watch report — that they don’t really object to the virulent antisemitism of their teachers, which UNRWA and its donors know pervades the agency,” said Neuer.

“We have now exposed more than 120 UNRWA teachers and other staff who praise Hitler, glorify terrorism and spread antisemitism, and UNRWA has not given the name of a single one who has been fired,” he lamented.

In response to the dozens of antisemitic statements by UNRWA teachers detailed in the UN Watch report, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, last week called on member states to freeze donations to the agency until all workers responsible were dismissed.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.