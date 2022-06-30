Thursday, June 30th | 2 Tammuz 5782

June 30, 2022 8:26 am
Gas Prices in Israel Reach Near-Record High

avatar by JNS.org

A man fills up his car’s tank at a petrol station on November 15, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS.

JNS.org – The price of gasoline in Israel is rising and is close to reaching its all-time high of NIS 8.25 ($2.38) per liter (0.2 gallons) set 10 years ago.

The maximum price allowed for 95 octane gasoline will rise on Thursday evening to NIS 8.08 ($2.34) per liter, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources announced, reported the Israeli business daily Globes.

The cost to fill a tank of an average-sized Israeli car will rise to NIS 347 ($100) on Friday.

Gas prices are increasing throughout the world in part because of the war in Ukraine.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman cut the excise tax (which makes up 50 percent of the cost for consumers) by NIS 0.50 ($1.45) per liter in April and wants to double that, according to the report.

