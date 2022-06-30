Thursday, June 30th | 1 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden on Mideast Trip: Goal to ‘Deepen Israeli Integration in Region’

Walmart to Acquire Israeli Augmented Reality Startup Memomi

Pro-Palestinian Activist Facing Hate Crimes Charge for Violent Assault on Jewish Demonstrator

EU Says It May Not Be Possible to Cross Finish Line on Iran Nuclear Deal

Jewish Ex-MLB Outfielder Recalls Facing Antisemitism, Fan Giving Nazi Salute

Israel’s Incoming PM Lapid Visits Yad Vashem to Honor Father’s Memory

Seven Notorious Fake Quotes and Misquotes About Israel

Former MLB All-Star to Coach Team Israel for 2023 World Baseball Classic

EU Agrees to Fund PA, Despite Terrorism and Hate Education

Iran Has Infiltrated and Corrupted Latin American Politics

June 30, 2022 8:34 am
0

Palestinian Gunmen Wound Three Israelis at Joseph’s Tomb

avatar by JNS.org

A general view of Joseph’s tomb in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, which was attacked in the late hours of the night by unknown persons. Photo: Nasser Ishtayeh / SOPA Images/Sipa USA via Reuters

JNS.org – Three Israelis were wounded on Wednesday night in a shooting at Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus/Shechem.

Israeli forces and a civilian group they were escorting to the site came under “massive” Palestinian gunfire, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement. Two civilians and one officer suffered light wounds in the attack. Israeli forces returned fire while evacuating the civilians, according to the IDF.

One of the Israeli casualties was identified by the IDF as Col. Roy Zweig, the commanding officer of the Samaria Regional Brigade. He was wounded by shrapnel and evacuated to hospital for treatment, according to the military.

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, praised Zweig for his bravery under fire.

“Col. Zweig refused to treat his own injury before he finished evacuating all of the worshippers securely,” said Dagan, according to Kan.

Dagan condemned the “barbaric terrorism of the Palestinian Authority” and vowed that Israelis would not be dissuaded from visiting Joseph’s Tomb.

According to Kan, some 300 worshippers were at the site when the attack occurred.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.