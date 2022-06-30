Palestinian Gunmen Wound Three Israelis at Joseph’s Tomb

JNS.org – Three Israelis were wounded on Wednesday night in a shooting at Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus/Shechem.

Israeli forces and a civilian group they were escorting to the site came under “massive” Palestinian gunfire, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement. Two civilians and one officer suffered light wounds in the attack. Israeli forces returned fire while evacuating the civilians, according to the IDF.

One of the Israeli casualties was identified by the IDF as Col. Roy Zweig, the commanding officer of the Samaria Regional Brigade. He was wounded by shrapnel and evacuated to hospital for treatment, according to the military.

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, praised Zweig for his bravery under fire.

“Col. Zweig refused to treat his own injury before he finished evacuating all of the worshippers securely,” said Dagan, according to Kan.

Dagan condemned the “barbaric terrorism of the Palestinian Authority” and vowed that Israelis would not be dissuaded from visiting Joseph’s Tomb.

According to Kan, some 300 worshippers were at the site when the attack occurred.