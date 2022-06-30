University of London College Launches Investigation Into Antisemitism Allegations

JNS.org – Goldsmiths, a constituent college of the University of London, has announced it will hold an independent review into claims of antisemitism at its school.

In a statement released Friday, Goldsmiths said it is consulting with the British government’s Equality and Human Rights Commission on conducting a review “with a view to appointing a barrister to undertake this work beginning later this summer.”

The announcement follows reports of antisemitism received by the college this academic year, “including those linked to Goldsmiths Students’ Union,” the school said.

Goldsmiths also confirmed that its warden, Prof. Frances Corner, has offered “public support” to Jewish professor David Hirsh of the department of Sociology, who was called a “far-right white supremacist” and “racist Zionist” by student leaders last month.

“We are supporting Dr. Hirsh after unwarranted messages about him were posted on social media which I believe are utterly without foundation,” Corner said. “These kinds of behaviors are completely unacceptable and will always be challenged. As warden, I want to make it clear that this kind of conduct is not in line with the college’s values and that it brings harm to individuals as well as our good reputation as a place of learning.”