July 1, 2022 8:10 am
Apple to Expand Palestinian R&D Center in Rawabi

A woman is reflected in a Apple store logo in San Francisco, California, U.S., August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

JNS.org – Apple announced the expansion of its R&D center in the Palestinian city of Rawabi, which already employs 60 engineers.

The software giant hired the Ramallah-based contractor ASAL Technologies, a company that recruited the first five Palestinian engineers in 2018, the Israeli business daily Globes reported on Wednesday.

The Palestinian center works with Israeli teams in Herzliya and Haifa to develop products for hardware. ASAL also works with other large technology companies that operate in the Palestinian Authority, such as Intel, Mellanox-Nvidia, Microsoft and LivePerson.

According to the report, Palestinian-American entrepreneur and businessman Bashar Masri, who founded Rawabi with help from Qatar, is both involved in the Apple center and a member of ASAL’s board of directors.

“Our work with Apple provides major careers and high salaries for more Palestinians every year,” said Masri.

