Friday, July 1st | 2 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Startup Rolls Out Universal ‘Mailbox’ for Urban Drone Delivery

Massachusetts College Fires Employee Behind Spate of Incidents Targeting Jewish, Black Students

Israel’s Economy in ‘Good Shape’ Amid Signs of Global Downturn

Ohio Security Guard Who Threatened Jewish School Arrested for Making Untraceable ‘Ghost Guns’

US, World Leaders Congratulate Newly-Appointed Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid

HRW: Palestinian Detainees Tortured in West Bank, Gaza

Turkish Media: Iranian Attack on Israeli Diplomat Thwarted ‘at the Last Moment’

Mexico President Doubles Down on Hitler Comparison With Jewish Analyst After Protest

BDS Puts Jews and Israel Under Attack

Anti-Israel Activists Try to Turn North Carolina Democrats Against Israel

July 1, 2022 1:01 pm
0

Massachusetts College Fires Employee Behind Spate of Incidents Targeting Jewish, Black Students

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

The Student Center of Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts. Photo: Daderot/Wikimedia Commons

Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts, has identified and fired an employee responsible for a string of bias incidents that stoked panic across the campus in February, the Currier Times campus paper reported.

For several weeks, a residence hall at the small liberal arts school was vandalized with antisemitic symbols and other messages of hate speech, including a swastika that was graffitied in a laundry room. Later, a message threatening Black students and specifying February 22 as the date of a possible event was discovered, prompting President Kenneth Quigley to temporarily suspend in-person classes and offer a $10,000 reward for any information related to the case.

In an email to the Curry community on Wednesday, President Quigley revealed that a joint investigation by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and local police determined that the culprit was a college employee, noting that, per school rules, his identity could not be disclosed.

“The outcome of our independent investigation has resulted in an employee being terminated and removed from our community,” Quigley said, according to the Currier Times. “We recognize and regret the impact these bias acts have had on our students, families, faculty, and staff throughout the spring semester and hope this will allow us to continue moving forward.”

Related coverage

July 1, 2022 2:25 pm
0

Israeli Startup Rolls Out Universal ‘Mailbox’ for Urban Drone Delivery

More than a decade into the testing of drone technologies for commercial use, an Israeli company believes its universal drone...

“It is our hope that this will bring some closure to the series of events we all suffered through,” he continued.

According to the Boston Globe, law enforcement has not yet charged the now former employee with a crime.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.