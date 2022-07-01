US, World Leaders Congratulate Newly-Appointed Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid

World leaders offered congratulations to newly-installed Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Friday, as the foreign minister took the helm from outgoing premier Naftali Bennett ahead of elections in November.

US President Joe Biden was one of the first to send Lapid his good wishes, highlighting his forthcoming visit to Israel.

“Congratulations to Yair Lapid, Israel’s new Prime Minister, and thank you to Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for your friendship over the past year,” Biden tweeted. “I look forward to seeing you both in July to celebrate the unbreakable US-Israel partnership.”

Speaking on Thursday, Biden emphasized that one of the goals of his visit was to “deepen Israel’s integration in the region, which I think we’re going to be able to do and which is good — good for peace and good for Israeli security.” Biden added that Israeli leaders had “come out so strongly” in favor of him visiting Saudi Arabia for this reason.

Related coverage Israeli Startup Rolls Out Universal ‘Mailbox’ for Urban Drone Delivery More than a decade into the testing of drone technologies for commercial use, an Israeli company believes its universal drone...

Responding to Biden, Lapid tweeted that the “ties between Israel and the United States are unbreakable. They are based on deep foundations of shared values and a common vision for the future. I look forward to welcoming you to Israel and strengthening the unique alliance between us.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also congratulated Lapid. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with Prime Minister Lapid to bolster all aspects of the enduring US-Israel partnership and to counter shared threats,” Blinken said in a statement on Friday. “At the same time, I would like to recognize outgoing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for his leadership as Israel’s premier over the past year and thank him for his continued efforts as Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Religious Affairs. The bond between the United States and Israel has never been stronger.”

Other international leaders to offer their support to Lapid included India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. “Warm wishes and heartiest congratulations to His Excellency Yair Lapid for assuming the premiership of Israel,” Modi tweeted. “I look forward to continue furthering our strategic partnership as we celebrate 30 years of full diplomatic relations.”

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted that she was “looking forward to working with my good friend Yair Lapid as he becomes Israel’s 14th Prime Minister. The UK-Israel relationship continues to go from strength to strength, bringing prosperity and upholding security for both nations.”

Jewish organizations also welcomed Lapid’s appointment. The American Jewish Committee extended the new premier its “heartfelt congratulations,” while B’nai B’rith International wished him “success in protecting and uplifting the people of Israel.”