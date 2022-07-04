Israel Defeated by England After Reaching First European Under-19 Soccer Finals

Israel’s under-19 men’s soccer team lost 3-1 to England on Friday night in the Jewish state’s first-ever appearance in the finals of the UEFA Under-19 European Championship, held in Trnava, Slovakia.

The Israeli youth soccer team took a lead 40 minutes into the match with a goal from Oscar Gloukh, but England sent the game into extra time after a second-half equalizer, before securing victory on goals from Carney Chukwuemeka and Aaron Ramsey. It was England’s second UEFA U-19 European Championship title.

Ahead of the match Friday, Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid tweeted that he called the team’s coach Ofir Haim to wish the Israeli athletes good luck. “The whole nation of Israel is standing behind you,” he told Haim. “You are a huge pride for the people of Israel and the State of Israel. You have already proved that you are champions, now go and see it for the whole world. We love you.”