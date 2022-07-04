Monday, July 4th | 6 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Social Workers to Offer Psychological First Aid to Ukrainian Refugees in Moldova

Israeli Unicorn Lightricks to Lay Off 12% of Workforce

Israel Defeated by England After Reaching First European Under-19 Soccer Finals

‘Iran Is the Number One Sponsor of Antisemitism, Hands Down,’ Says Departing ADL Head of International Relations

Gunman Identified After Killing 6 at July 4 Parade in Chicago’s Highland Park Suburb

Israel, Poland to Restore Relations Strained by Holocaust Restitution Row

Israel Finds Abu Akleh Bullet Probe Inconclusive as US Says Unintentional IDF Fire Probably Hit Journalist

Newly Digitized Archives Detail Efforts of Vienna Jews to Escape Before WWII

Artists Under Fire: The BDS War Against Celebrities, Jews, and Israel

Ben-Gurion University: A Campus Divided

July 4, 2022 2:17 pm
0

Israel Defeated by England After Reaching First European Under-19 Soccer Finals

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Israeli defender Or Israelov crouches to ground in devastation after England scores the winning goal in the UEFA Under-19 European Championship finals. Photo: Screenshot.

Israel’s under-19 men’s soccer team lost 3-1 to England on Friday night in the Jewish state’s first-ever appearance in the finals of the UEFA Under-19 European Championship, held in Trnava, Slovakia.

The Israeli youth soccer team took a lead 40 minutes into the match with a goal from Oscar Gloukh, but England sent the game into extra time after a second-half equalizer, before securing victory on goals from Carney Chukwuemeka and Aaron Ramsey. It was England’s second UEFA U-19 European Championship title.

Ahead of the match Friday, Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid tweeted that he called the team’s coach Ofir Haim to wish the Israeli athletes good luck. “The whole nation of Israel is standing behind you,” he told Haim. “You are a huge pride for the people of Israel and the State of Israel. You have already proved that you are champions, now go and see it for the whole world. We love you.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.