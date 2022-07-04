Israel Finds Abu Akleh Bullet Probe Inconclusive as US Says Unintentional IDF Fire Probably Hit Journalist

Israel concluded Monday that the origin of the fire that led to the death of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh could not be determined due to the damaged physical condition of the bullet that killed her, while American officials said it was likely that the shot came from unintentional IDF gunfire.

“Despite the forensic investigation, it was not possible to reach a definitive conclusion,” commented Defense Minister Benny Gantz. “Unfortunately, it is not possible to determine the source of the shooting — and as such, the investigation will continue.”

A US citizen and longtime Al Jazeera journalist, Abu Akleh was shot on May 11 in Jenin, where IDF soldiers were conducting counterterrorism operations after a string of deadly terror attacks in Israel, including several originating from the West Bank city.

Israel has said she was shot during a gunfight between IDF troops and Palestinian terrorists, and sought cooperation from the Palestinians in investigating culpability. Palestinian authorities, who on Saturday handed over the bullet to US officials, have accused Israel of deliberately killing her.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Monday expressed Israel’s sorrow over Abu Akleh’s death, and emphasized that the IDF investigation did determine conclusively that there was no intention to harm her.

“Tragically, hundreds of journalists have been killed in recent years in combat zones around the world,” Lapid said. “The State of Israel recognizes the importance of freedom of the press and safeguarding journalists as they carry out their duties.”

Gantz emphasized that the defense establishment is committed to “uncovering the truth,” and reiterated that “hundreds of bullets were fired at IDF troops, which responded with firepower of their own, only in the direction of the sources of the shooting.”

“The first to bear responsibility in such events, are the terrorists who operate from within population centers,” he said. “Our troops and their commanders have the duty to defend the citizens of the State of Israel, and they have my full support to operate accordingly.”

The IDF said that an examination of the bullet that allegedly killed Abu Akleh was conducted in a forensic laboratory in Israel after it was received on Saturday by the United States Security Coordinator (USSC) for Israel and the Palestinian Authority. Representatives of the USSC were also present.

“Despite these efforts, the physical condition of the bullet and the quality of the characteristics on it do not enable a ballistic examination to conclusively determine whether or not the bullet was fired from the weapon which was examined,” the IDF concluded.

Similarly, the US State Department said that an “extremely detailed forensic analysis” involving independent, third-party experts could not reach a “definitive” conclusion about the source of the bullet.

“Ballistic experts determined the bullet was badly damaged, which prevented a clear conclusion,” US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

However, he said, an analysis of both IDF and Palestinian Authority investigations led the USSC to conclude that “gunfire from IDF positions was likely responsible for the death of Abu Akleh.”

“The USSC found no reason to believe that this was intentional but rather the result of tragic circumstances during an IDF-led military operation against factions of Palestinian Islamic Jihad on May 11, 2022, in Jenin, which followed a series of terrorist attacks in Israel,” Price said.

Responding to the findings, a spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, charged that “Israel was responsible for killing [Abu Akleh] and it has to be held accountable.”

US President Joe Biden is set to arrive in Israel next week for a July 13-16 trip to the Mideast, where he will meet separately with Israeli and Palestinian officials before a stop in Saudi Arabia.