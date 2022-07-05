Against Hezbollah, the Best Defense Is a Good Offense

JNS.org – On Saturday, the IDF’s Barak 1 missile system intercepted three drones that had been launched by Hezbollah towards Israel’s Karish gas field “on an intelligence-gathering mission.”

This is a historic interception because, for the first time, it showed that the Barak system, which was installed on navy ships many years ago, was operational, effective and accurate.

During the 1973 Yom Kippur War, Israeli missile boats were targeted by 50 missiles daily, all of which were shot down by electronic warfare systems that had been installed on the vessels shortly before the war.

The Israeli Navy later concluded that in order to succeed in future battles, it needed to develop a system that would neutralize missiles as a generic system without the need for intelligence on the systems installed in the specific missile itself.

Related coverage Anti-Israel Academics Attack the IHRA Definition of Antisemitism in Hate-Filled Webinar On May 8, 2022, the Institute for Holocaust Studies, Genocide and Remembrance at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, posted a...

This is how the Barak missile project, which was developed in cooperation with two other navies, was born. In the 1990s, the Israeli Navy installed the system on its missile boats—as did the other countries involved in the development—but it never got to intercept a cruise missile or a drone until Saturday.