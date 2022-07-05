Tuesday, July 5th | 7 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Adds Demands in Nuclear Talks, Enrichment ‘Alarming’: US Envoy

British Columbia to Rename Geographical Sites Honoring Nazi Collaborator Pétain

Israeli Soldiers Targeted in Drive-By Shooting in West Bank

Suspect in Chicago July 4 Parade Attack Fled With Crowd in Women’s Clothes

Israel’s eToro, Betsy Cohen-Backed SPAC End $8.8 Billion Merger Deal

Lapid Presses Macron to Take Tougher Line in Faltering Iran Nuclear Talks

Israeli Fighter Pilots Weigh In: How Accurate is ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

Film on Execution of Nazi Mastermind Adolf Eichmann to Make Israeli Debut at Jerusalem Festival

German Parliament to Debate Official Probe Into Antisemitism at Flagship Contemporary Art Festival

Anti-Israel Academics Attack the IHRA Definition of Antisemitism in Hate-Filled Webinar

July 5, 2022 12:54 pm
0

Film on Execution of Nazi Mastermind Adolf Eichmann to Make Israeli Debut at Jerusalem Festival

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann sitting in a glass box flanked by guards at his trial in Jerusalem. Photo: GPO.

A new drama about the execution of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann is heading to the Jerusalem Film Festival, where it will make its Israeli debut this month.

The Hebrew-language feature “June Zero,” which recently premiered in the Czech Republic, is set in the days leading up to Eichmann’s execution in Israel in May 1962. Its storyline follows three individuals — a 13-year-old boy who works at a factory that is commissioned to build a crematorium to incinerate Eichmann’s body; Eichmann’s chief prison guard during his trial, sentencing, and hanging; and a Holocaust survivor who, after assisting in the war criminal’s capture and trial, is undertaking his first trip back to Poland.

New York-based director Jake Paltrow, brother of Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow, told Deadline he developed an interest in events surrounding Eichmann’s hanging after learning that authorities secretly commissioned a portable cremation oven to dispose of Eichmann’s body after his execution. The director, who has Polish Jewish ancestry, visited Israel in 2018 to interview people who were involved in building the oven.

Israeli filmmaker Tom Shoval joined the film as a co-writer, and pushed for the feature to be shot locally and in Hebrew. It also filmed partially in Ukraine.

Related coverage

July 5, 2022 1:43 pm
0

Israeli Fighter Pilots Weigh In: How Accurate is ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The highly-anticipated film "Top Gun: Maverick," which saw Tom Cruise reprise his iconic role as top US Navy aviator Pete...

“June Zero” is set to be released in Israel in the autumn, according to Deadline.  

The Jerusalem Film Festival will take place July 21-31.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.