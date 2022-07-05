Tuesday, July 5th | 7 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Adds Demands in Nuclear Talks, Enrichment ‘Alarming’: US Envoy

British Columbia to Rename Geographical Sites Honoring Nazi Collaborator Pétain

Israeli Soldiers Targeted in Drive-By Shooting in West Bank

Suspect in Chicago July 4 Parade Attack Fled With Crowd in Women’s Clothes

Israel’s eToro, Betsy Cohen-Backed SPAC End $8.8 Billion Merger Deal

Lapid Presses Macron to Take Tougher Line in Faltering Iran Nuclear Talks

Israeli Fighter Pilots Weigh In: How Accurate is ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

Film on Execution of Nazi Mastermind Adolf Eichmann to Make Israeli Debut at Jerusalem Festival

German Parliament to Debate Official Probe Into Antisemitism at Flagship Contemporary Art Festival

Anti-Israel Academics Attack the IHRA Definition of Antisemitism in Hate-Filled Webinar

July 5, 2022 11:08 am
0

Iranian Warships Patrolling in Red Sea Pose ‘Direct Threat,’ Israel’s Gantz Warns

avatar by Sharon Wrobel

Iranian military commanders and other members of the armed forces pray on the Iranian-made warship Makran during an exercise in the Gulf of Oman, January 13, 2021. Picture taken January 13, 2021. Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

Israel has discovered what it described as the most significant Iranian military presence in the Red Sea in the past decade, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz revealed on Tuesday.

“Today, we can confirm that Iran is methodically basing itself in the Red Sea, with warships patrolling the southern region,” Gantz said. “It is a direct threat to international trade, energy supply, and the global economy.”

“It is also a direct threat to peace and stability in the maritime arena, which may affect the Mediterranean and beyond,” he warned.

Speaking at the 26th annual Economist Government Roundtable in Athens, Greece, Gantz displayed satellite images of four Iranian warships patrolling the Red Sea in recent months, during a period when Tehran is entrenching itself in the area.

Related coverage

July 5, 2022 4:41 pm
0

British Columbia to Rename Geographical Sites Honoring Nazi Collaborator Pétain

Three geographic sites in British Columbia will no longer be named after Marshal Philippe Pétain, the notoriously antisemitic leader of...

The defense minister cautioned that Iran’s recent test of a satellite launcher from the Semnan province demonstrates a capacity to make intercontinental ballistic missiles reaching as far as the center of Europe.

“This is in addition to operational ballistic systems and UAVs that can already reach the East [Mediterranean],” he explained. “Over the last year, Iran has seized international tankers and attacked vessels.”

Western officials last year blamed Iran for a “suicide” drone attack on the Israeli-managed Mercer Street oil tanker, killing two crew members from Romania and the UK. Most recently, in May, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard seized two Greek-flagged ships in Gulf waters, over the confiscation of Iranian oil by the US from a tanker near Greece.

The Israeli defense chief discussed the impact of Iran’s activities beyond the immediate region.

“Iran is first a global challenge, then it is a regional challenge, and only lastly, it is a threat to the State of Israel,” he stated. “In addition to its nuclear ambitions, Iran exports terror to Turkey, Europe, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East.”

And he accused the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror organization in Lebanon — which on Saturday launched three UAVs at Israel’s Karish gas rig — of attempting to “sabotage” sensitive maritime negotiations between Israel and Lebanon.

“It is in fact an attack on Lebanese citizens, who face extreme economic hardship,” Gantz continued. “It also shows that Hezbollah is an extension of the Ayatollah’s regime — operating to destabilize the region and to cause miscalculations.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.