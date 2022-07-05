Tuesday, July 5th | 7 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Adds Demands in Nuclear Talks, Enrichment ‘Alarming’: US Envoy

British Columbia to Rename Geographical Sites Honoring Nazi Collaborator Pétain

Israeli Soldiers Targeted in Drive-By Shooting in West Bank

Suspect in Chicago July 4 Parade Attack Fled With Crowd in Women’s Clothes

Israel’s eToro, Betsy Cohen-Backed SPAC End $8.8 Billion Merger Deal

Lapid Presses Macron to Take Tougher Line in Faltering Iran Nuclear Talks

Israeli Fighter Pilots Weigh In: How Accurate is ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

Film on Execution of Nazi Mastermind Adolf Eichmann to Make Israeli Debut at Jerusalem Festival

German Parliament to Debate Official Probe Into Antisemitism at Flagship Contemporary Art Festival

Anti-Israel Academics Attack the IHRA Definition of Antisemitism in Hate-Filled Webinar

July 5, 2022 2:28 pm
0

Suspect in Chicago July 4 Parade Attack Fled With Crowd in Women’s Clothes

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Police block a street after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade route in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, on July 5, 2022. Photo: Reuters/Cheney Orr

The man accused of attacking a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb bought his rifle legally, fired more than 70 rounds from a roof, and dressed in women’s clothing to blend into the fleeing crowd afterwards, local officials said on Tuesday.

The suspect, 21-year-old Robert E. Crimo III, surrendered to police on Monday, hours after the attack in Highland Park, Illinois, in which six people were killed and more than 30 people were wounded.

Among the dead were Nicholas Toledo, a grandfather from Mexico in his 70s celebrating with his family among the flag-waving crowds at Monday’s parade, and Jacki Sundheim, a teacher at a nearby synagogue.

Officials told reporters the suspect had planned the attack for several weeks and fired into the crowd at random. Authorities were still considering what criminal charges to bring. It was not immediately clear if Crimo had a lawyer.

Related coverage

July 5, 2022 4:41 pm
0

British Columbia to Rename Geographical Sites Honoring Nazi Collaborator Pétain

Three geographic sites in British Columbia will no longer be named after Marshal Philippe Pétain, the notoriously antisemitic leader of...

Crimo has distinctive facial tattoos, and wore women’s clothing on Monday in an apparent effort to mask his identity, Chris Covelli, a spokesperson for the Lake County Sheriff’s office, told reporters.

“He blended right in with everybody else as they were running around, almost as if he was an innocent spectator as well,” Covelli said. The suspect fled to his mother’s house nearby, and later borrowed his mother’s car.

Officials said they did not know the motive for the shooting in a predominantly Jewish neighborhood, but had no evidence of any antisemitic or racist basis. Investigators were reviewing videos he had made filled with violent imagery.

The suspect used a high-powered rifle for the attack, similar to an AR-15, which he dropped at the scene.

He had a similar rifle in his mother’s car, which he was driving when taken into custody by police, and owned other guns at his home, all of which were bought legally in Illinois, officials said.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said the community of 30,000 was still in shock.

“This tragedy should have never arrived at our doorsteps,” she told NBC News. “As a small town, everybody knows somebody who was affected by this directly and, of course, we are all still reeling.”

President Joe Biden ordered US flags to be flown at half-staff in mourning until sunset on Saturday.

The US Supreme Court last month asserted a constitutional right to carry weapons in public in a ruling that made it easier for pro-gun groups to overturn modern gun regulations. It has since thrown out a lower court ruling upholding Maryland’s ban on assault weapons.

A string of mass shootings has renewed US debate about gun safety.

Congress last month passed its first major federal gun reform in three decades, providing federal funding to states that administer “red flag” laws intended to remove guns from people deemed dangerous.

The law does not ban sales of assault-style rifles or high-capacity magazines but does take some steps on background checks by allowing access to information on significant crimes committed by juveniles.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.