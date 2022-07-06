Wednesday, July 6th | 7 Tammuz 5782

July 6, 2022 8:42 am
Israel National Cyber Directorate Teams Up With Boeing on Cyber Defense

JNS.org

A group of Israel Defense Force cyber cadets during a training exercise in March. Photo: IDF.

JNS.org – The Israel National Cyber Directorate signed a cyber defense cooperation agreement with the American aerospace giant corporation Boeing, Israel Hayom said in a report on Tuesday.

The agreement was signed by directorate head Gabi Portnoy and the president of Boeing Israel, former Israeli Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. (res.) Ido Nehushtan. It outlines cooperation on knowledge-sharing, threat identification, and promoting understandings and methodologies.

“The civilian aircraft sector could be characterized by its many technological developments, which create new complexities and cyber challenges,” INCD and Boeing said in a statement. “These developments require advance preparations for proper cyber defenses.”

Tamir Goren, director of technologies at the directorate, explained that “the agreement is a product of a continuous dialogue which increased trust between the sides, which is critical for partnering in the cyber aircraft arena. The agreement will facilitate a deeper understanding of the cyber dangers to aircraft and will contribute to civilian airport security as the business area rises out of the coronavirus crisis.”

The development is part of a strategic joint plan drawn up by the Directorate and Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority to advance cyber defense capabilities in civil aviation, according to the statement.

