Lapid Not Planning to Meet Abbas But Won’t ‘Rule It Out’

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid. Photo: Reuters/Abir Sultan

i24News – Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid does not expect to have any immediate talks with the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, however, he will not “rule it out,” he said on Tuesday.

“I do not have meetings for the sake of meetings unless they have a positive result for Israel. At the moment it is not on the agenda, but I do not rule it out,” Lapid said according to Walla! News.

On Tuesday, Israel’s new prime minister met with his French counterpart at his first official meeting in Paris since he took over from his predecessor Naftali Bennet. As part of a power-sharing agreement, Lapid will be the premier until the coming elections on November 1.

During his visit, Macron urged Lapid to restart peace talks with the Palestinian Authority, stating that Israel was “lucky” to have Lapid as its premier.

“I know how much you can make history if you relaunch this process, which has been broken for too long,” Macron said at a press briefing, according to Reuters.

He added that he believed Lapid “has what it takes” to succeed.

Although Lapid did not refuse a future meeting with the leader of the Palestinian Authority, he said that no agreements would be reached as long as the existing settlements are expanding, the Times of Israel reported.

“The French have legitimate questions and there are disagreements about what should be done about the Palestinian issue, but they have an understanding of what the government can and cannot do,” Lapid said, according to the Israeli daily.

