Wednesday, July 6th | 7 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Yet Another Correction for Error-Prone New York Times Jerusalem Bureau Chief

After the Bullet: Re-Examining the Media’s Reporting on the Death of Shireen Abu Akleh

Federal Judge Denies Ben & Jerry’s Bid for Restraining Order Preventing Sale of Its Israeli Business

Qatar World Cup Offers Lessons for Human Rights Struggles

A Threat to Women in the US or Middle East Is a Threat to Freedom Everywhere

Islamist Terrorism Resurfaces in Scandinavia

Biden’s Middle East Visit: The Nuts and Bolts

Yemen: Explosion at Arms Depot Leaves Five Dead, 30 Injured

Lapid Not Planning to Meet Abbas But Won’t ‘Rule It Out’

Iranian Pulls Out of Jiu-Jitsu Competition After Refusing to Play Against Israeli Opponent

July 6, 2022 8:10 am
0

Macron Urges New Israel PM to Make Historical Peace With Palestinians

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid as he arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 5, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Johanna Geron.

France urged Israel’s new Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday to restart peace talks with the Palestinians, but Lapid played down such prospects, citing rightist elements in his caretaker government ahead of a November election.

“The people of Israel is lucky” to have Lapid as its premier, French President Emmanuel Macron said ahead of a meeting between the two leaders in Paris.

Speaking to cameras, Macron said there was “no alternative” to political dialogue to ease tensions between Israelis and Palestinians.

“I know how much you can mark history if you relaunch this process, which has been broken for too long,” Macron said, adding that he believed Lapid “has what it takes” to succeed.

Related coverage

July 6, 2022 9:11 am
0

Yemen: Explosion at Arms Depot Leaves Five Dead, 30 Injured

i24News - An explosion at an arms depot in southern Yemen on Tuesday left five people dead and 30 injured,...

Lapid, a secularist and centrist, has long argued that restarting talks on Palestinian statehood that stalled in 2014 would be good for Israel’s long-time needs. But, having assumed the premiership from nationalist governing partner Naftali Bennett last year, he inherited a coalition that includes hawks opposed to ceding occupied land to the Palestinians.

“We spoke about the Palestinian issue, but it wasn’t the major part of the discussion,” Lapid told reporters in a briefing after his meeting with Macron.

“The government make-up remains what it is and the limitations remain what they are,” he said, adding that the French “have a full understanding of this” although their questions were “totally legitimate.”

Lapid said he did not rule out a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, but said it was unlikely in the coming four months — a reference to the Nov. 1 election.

“I don’t hold meetings for the sake of holding meetings. They should have positive prospective outcomes for Israel. That is not the situation right now,” he said.

Regarding Jewish settlements on West Bank land, a major Palestinian grievance in the decades-old conflict, Lapid said his policy was to allow their build-up to accommodate “natural growth” — a reference to expanding resident families.

Israel will not build new settlements, he added.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.