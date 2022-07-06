UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Pledges to Fight On Amid New Political Crisis

Britain’s Boris Johnson defiantly vowed on Wednesday to fight on against growing calls for him to resign as prime minister, but his pledge to keep going was met with scornful laughter at a parliamentary appearance.

Badly wounded by the resignations of a stream of senior colleagues and junior ministers who said he was not fit to govern, Johnson sought to come out fighting at parliament’s weekly prime minister’s questions session.

“The job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances … is to keep going.” Johnson said. “And that’s what I’m going to do.”

Earlier, he tried to reassert his authority by quickly appointing Nadhim Zahawi, a rising star in the Conservative Party widely credited for the successful rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, as finance minister.

But Johnson’s performance encountered a brutal response.

Underlining the tenuous position he is in, some colleagues in his cabinet team of top ministers struggled to contain their laughter as the opposition Labour leader poked fun at his cabinet for being in the “charge of the lightweight brigade.”

Three members of Johnson’s own party asked whether he would resign.

To one, he replied: “There is a very simple reason why they want me out and that is they know otherwise we are going to get on and deliver our mandate and win another general election.”

“Clearly, if there were circumstances in which I felt it was impossible for the government to go on and discharge the mandate that we’ve been given, or if I felt, for instance, that we were being frustrated in our desire to support the Ukrainian people … then I would,” Johnson said.

Overall, it was a muted performance for a prime minister who has seen his political fortunes tumble from a landslide election victory in 2019 to now, when the resignation of his finance and health ministers opened the floodgates for more junior ministers to quit.

Shortly afterwards, his former health minister, Sajid Javid, detailed the scandals, missteps and gaffes that have marked Johnson’s tenure so far.

“Treading the tightrope between loyalty and integrity has become impossible in recent months,” Javid told a silent parliament, with Johnson listening stony-faced.

KICKING AND SCREAMING

The prime minister is later due to appear before the chairs of select committees for a scheduled two-hour grilling later on Wednesday.

“I suspect we will have to drag him kicking and screaming from Downing Street,” one Conservative lawmaker told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. “But if we have to do it that way then we will.”

A former journalist and London mayor who became the face of Britain’s departure from the European Union, Johnson’s landslide 2019 election win soon gave way to a combative and often chaotic approach to governing.

His leadership has been mired in scandals and missteps over the last few months, with the prime minister fined by police for breaking COVID-19 lockdown laws and a damning report published about the behavior of officials at his Downing Street office who breached their own lockdown rules.

There have also been policy U-turns, an ill-fated defense of a lawmaker who broke lobbying rules, and criticism he has not done enough to tackle a cost-of-living crisis, with many Britons struggling to cope with rising fuel and food prices.

The latest bout of drama at the heart of British power comes as the economy deteriorates rapidly, with some economists warning the country could tip into recession.

The latest scandal saw Johnson apologizing for appointing a lawmaker to a role involved in party welfare and discipline, even after being briefed that the politician had been the subject of complaints about sexual misconduct.

Downing Street’s narrative changed several times over what the prime minister knew of the past behavior of the politician, who was forced to resign, and when he knew it. His spokesman blamed a lapse in Johnson’s memory.

That prompted Rishi Sunak to quit as chancellor of the exchequer — the finance minister — and Javid to resign as health secretary, while others left their junior ministerial or envoy roles.

“It is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership — and you have therefore lost my confidence too,” Javid said in his resignation letter.

Several of the ministers cited Johnson’s lack of judgment, standards and inability to tell the truth.

A snap YouGov poll found 69 percent of Britons thought Johnson should step down as prime minister but for the time being the remainder of his top ministerial team offered their backing.

A month ago, Johnson survived a confidence vote of Conservative lawmakers, and party rules mean he cannot face another such challenge for a year.

However, some lawmakers are seeking to change those rules, while he is also under investigation by a parliamentary committee over whether he lied to parliament about COVID-19 lockdown breaches.

Those changes could come as soon as later on Wednesday at a meeting of the so-called 1922 Committee that sets the rules for leadership confidence votes.

Were Johnson to go, the process to replace him could take a couple of months.