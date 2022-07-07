Thursday, July 7th | 8 Tammuz 5782

July 7, 2022 11:04 am
Drake Reminisces About Bar Mitzvah Dance to Backstreet Boys Song During Performance With Boy Band

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Canadian rapper Drake is seen at the Toronto International Film Festival. Photo: Reuters/Mark Blinch

Jewish Canadian rapper Drake joined Backstreet Boys onstage for a performance in his hometown of Toronto on Saturday and shared with the crowd a memory of dancing to one of the band’s classic songs at his bar mitzvah.

Drake made a surprise appearance on the boy band’s DNA world tour and sang with them a rendition of “I Want It That Way.” Before the song started, the rapper, whose mother is Jewish, told the audience about a crush he had in middle school who approached him at his bar mitzvah and asked him to dance to the song.

“At my bar mitzvah, for the first time in my life, this girl that I was in love with came up to me while one of the greatest songs in the world was playing … and she asked me if I would dance with her,” the rapper said on stage. “It was the first time I ever felt acknowledged. It was the first time I ever felt like I had a shot at being cool.”

He added, “If she could see me now … Like I said, this is one of the greatest songs in music history. I’ll be onstage for it. I’ll try to sing along to it. It’s called ‘I Want It That Way.’ Let’s go.”

Drake then sang the iconic 1999 song alongside Backstreet Boys band members Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Howie Dorough. At one point during the performance, Dorough even incorporated some lyrics from Drake’s 2013 song “Hold On We’re Going Home.”

Drake later posted a photo of himself onstage with the Backstreet Boys in his Instagram Story and wrote in the caption, “I really made it.”

Watch the performance in the video below.

