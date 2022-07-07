Thursday, July 7th | 8 Tammuz 5782

July 7, 2022 8:51 am
Report: Saudi Arabia Might Invite Israeli Official to Biden Visit

avatar by i24 News

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) 41st Summit in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia January 5, 2021. Photo: Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

i24News – Saudi Arabia is considering a three-way meeting between Saudi, American, and Israeli officials during or after US President Joe Biden’s visit to Riyadh next week, according to a senior Saudi official.

A Bahraini diplomat and an Egyptian official later confirmed the report.

The Saudi official – a political advisor to Saudi Arabia’s regent Mohammed bin Salman – was cited by Ynet as saying that the possibility of such a meeting is being examined by Riyadh.

A scenario in which a senior Israeli figure like National Security Council head Eyal Hulata, director of Israel’s intelligence agency David Barnea, or Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz joins Biden’s team in the Gulf Arab state has reportedly been mentioned in US-Saudi talks.

July 7, 2022 8:39 am
The possibility is also being examined in Washington and Jerusalem, while the Biden administration has said it was working toward a rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Salman recently expressed openness toward the Jewish state, highlighting the two countries’ shared regional and geopolitical interests. There is also speculation of a possible normalization of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia from July 13 to July 16 on his first Mideast trip since taking office.

Last week, he said the aim of visiting Israel and Saudi Arabia is to “deepen Israel’s integration in the region.”

