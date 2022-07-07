Thursday, July 7th | 8 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Hollywood Legend James Caan, ‘The Jewish Cowboy,’ Dead at Age of 82

Far Left French MP Condemned for ‘Antisemitic’ Attack on Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne

Fundraising Campaign Amasses Almost $3 Million for Jewish Toddler Orphaned After Parents Killed in Illinois Shooting

Drake Reminisces About Bar Mitzvah Dance to Backstreet Boys Song During Performance With Boy Band

Do North Carolina Democrats Have an Antisemitism Problem in the Party?

Toronto Police Arrest Man Responsible for Antisemitic Graffiti Near York University

Stopping BDS Cold: Five Lessons to Be Learned From Ben & Jerry’s Attempt to Cream Israel

We Cannot Be Indifferent to CUNY Antisemitism

The Bullet That Killed Abu Akleh

Moses: Conduct Unbecoming?

July 7, 2022 8:26 am
0

US House Panel Asks Gunmaker CEOs to Testify Amid Mass Shootings

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Victims and survivors of gun violence wait to testify before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, on June 8, 2022. Photo: Jason Andrew/Pool via REUTERS.

The US House Oversight Committee has asked the chief executives of three gunmakers to testify on July 20 as part of its investigation into the firearms industry following a wave of high-profile mass shootings, the panel said on Thursday.

The panel called on the CEOs of Smith & Wesson Brands, Sturm, Ruger & Co, as well as privately held Daniel Defense to appear, according to letters sent to the companies released by the panel.

“I am deeply troubled that gun manufacturers continue to profit from the sale of weapons of war, including AR-15-style assault rifles,” Committee Chairwoman Representative Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat, wrote.

“Products sold by your company have been used for decades to carry out homicides and even mass murders, yet your company has continued to market assault weapons to civilians.”

Related coverage

July 7, 2022 2:30 pm
0

Hollywood Legend James Caan, ‘The Jewish Cowboy,’ Dead at Age of 82

The veteran Hollywood star James Caan, often referred to as the "Jewish cowboy," passed away on Thursday at the age...

Representatives for the gunmakers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Lawmakers gave the CEOs until Friday to respond to the committee.

The panel cited Monday’s mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, where a gunman allegedly killed at least seven people and wounded dozens of others with a high-powered rifle.

OVER 200 MASS SHOOTINGS THIS YEAR

Last month, the panel heard from victims and relatives of recent mass shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

Lawmakers are grappling with a recent spate of deadly attacks across the United States, which has seen more than 200 mass shootings just this year.

A modest bipartisan package of gun reforms was signed into law in late June while the US Supreme Court separately expanded gun owners’ rights. Some US states have separately moved to act on guns following the top court’s ruling.

The July 20 hearing will look into gun sales, marketing “and the broad civil immunity that has been granted to manufacturers,” wrote Maloney.

“Your testimony is crucial to understand why your company continues to sell and market these weapons to civilians, what steps your company plans to take to protect the public, and what additional reforms are needed to prevent further deaths from your products,” Maloney wrote in the letters to the CEOs of gunmakers.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.