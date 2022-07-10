Monday, July 11th | 12 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Mobileye IPO Set to Be Postponed

Israeli Defense Minister Gantz, Justice Minister Sa’ar Unveil New Electoral Union

Fourth COVID-19 Shot ‘Effective’ at Protecting Elderly From Omicron Variant in Nursing Homes, Israeli Study Finds

Banning Anti-Zionism: Feasible? Desirable?

The Iranian Naval Threat Expands

Honoring Joe Biden, Dishonoring Taylor Force

Israel to Examine Reports of Decades-Old Grave for Buried Egyptian Soldiers

‘Historic Week’: Israel Encourages New Ties in Region Ahead of Biden Mideast Visit

What Is the US Agenda for the Eastern Mediterranean?

Iran Says Enriching Uranium to 20 Percent Amid Deadlock in Nuclear Negotiations

July 10, 2022 5:37 pm
0

Israel to Examine Reports of Decades-Old Grave for Buried Egyptian Soldiers

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli troops in the Sinai Peninsula during the 1967 Six-Day War. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday that his office would investigate reports of a mass grave in central Israel containing the bodies of Egyptian commandos who were killed during the 1967 Middle East war.

Lapid’s office said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi brought up the issue in a call after two Israeli newspapers published witness accounts suggesting there was an unmarked grave near Latrun, an area between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv where Israel’s army fought the Egyptian soldiers decades ago.

Newspapers Yedioth Ahronoth and Haaretz published archival material and interviews with residents recounting how dozens of Egyptian soldiers killed in the battle may be buried there.

“The Egyptian president raised the report about the collective grave of Egyptian soldiers during the (1967) Six Day War,” Lapid’s office said.

Related coverage

July 10, 2022 6:31 pm
0

Mobileye IPO Set to Be Postponed

CTech – Intel and Mobileye announced last December the former’s plans to take the self-driving car unit public in the...

The Israeli leader, according to the statement, directed his military secretary “to examine the issue in depth and to update Egyptian officials.”

After fighting another war in 1973, Israel and Egypt signed a peace treaty in 1979. That was first it signed with an Arab country and Israel regards it as a cornerstone of its security.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.