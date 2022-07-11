Israeli Teen Dance Team Wins Gold Medal at International Competition in Spain

JNS.org – An Israeli teen senior dance team took home the gold medal in the hip-hop commercial mega crew category of the 2022 Dance World Cup (DWC) finals in San Sebastian, Spain, reported The Jerusalem Post.

The Chopskicks from the Nirit Dance Studio in Modi’in won for their hip-hop performance called “Zombieland.”

The Dance World Cup — also referred to as the “Olympics of dance” — took place from June 24-July 2. Its competitions are held in the genres of ballet, modern, contemporary, lyrical, jazz, tap, song and dance, street/hip-hop and national.

The Chopskicks traveled to San Sebastian with three choreographers, as well as staff from the dance studio and parent chaperones, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Related coverage Musical About Jewish Teen Diarists Who Died in the Holocaust to Premiere at California Center for Arts The California Center for Arts, Escondido (CCAE), will later this month host the world premiere of a musical about five...

The 23-member team trained for five hours a week to prepare for the DWC, said one of the dancers, 15-year-old Modi’in high school student Tzofi Rubenstein.

Rubenstein’s mother, Ziva, told the Post: “Dance is very connected to Israeli culture. Innovation and creativity in Israeli modern dance have made it a respected leader worldwide and now, with Chopskick’s win, Israeli hip-hop is on the global map.”

Israel’s senior and junior teams together won 18 medals at the DWC.