Wednesday, July 13th | 14 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UNESCO Report Reveals Spread of Holocaust Denial, Distortion on Social Media Networks

British Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Two Occupants of London Convoy That Blared Antisemitic Threats

‘A Great Zionist’: Israel Urges Global Coalition to Stop Iran Nuclear Program as US President Lands in Israel

New Revelations of Support for Anti-Israel BDS Campaign Pile Pressure on Beleaguered German Art Festival

Top Israeli Daily’s Exposé Paints Troubling Picture of New York Times’ Israel Coverage

Is Intermarriage Really the End of American Jews?

Palestinians Teach Seven-Year Olds to Become and Praise Terrorists

AP Tars Israel, While Whitewashing Palestinian Crimes Against Children

With Biden in Israel, We Must Spread the Blanket of Peace Far and Wide

Israeli High-Tech Funding Slides in First Half Amid Global Recession Fears

July 13, 2022 8:16 am
0

Biden to View Cutting Edge Israeli Air Defense Systems

avatar by JNS.org

A battery of Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system. Photo: IDF.

JNS.org – Following his arrival at Ben-Gurion Airport on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden will be shown a number of cutting-edge Israeli air defense systems, which have been transported to the airport for his visit.

Biden will be shown the Arrow 3 and Arrow 4 missile defense systems, David’s Sling, the Iron Dome and Iron Beam, according to the Israeli Defense Ministry.

Arrow 3, a joint Israeli-American project led by the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) together with the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), “is considered the best interceptor of its kind in the world,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Its interception capabilities are high and long-range, reaching far beyond the atmosphere. In July 2019, the IMDO and the US MDA completed a series of tests of the Arrow 3 weapon system in Alaska, and successfully demonstrated hit-to-kill interceptions of high altitude, exo-atmospheric targets,” the statement continued.

Related coverage

July 13, 2022 1:26 pm
0

UNESCO Report Reveals Spread of Holocaust Denial, Distortion on Social Media Networks

A report released on Wednesday by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the UN Department for...

The system’s primary contractor is Israel Aerospace Industries, according to the ministry.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.