Biden to View Cutting Edge Israeli Air Defense Systems

Biden will also be shown the Arrow 4, a new interceptor that will replace the Arrow 2 system. The Arrow 4 will operate both inside and outside the atmosphere.
David’s Sling, made by Israeli defense firm Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, is a middle layer of Israel’s air defense array, complementing other systems.
The system is based on a two-stage interceptor missile with “exceptionally high maneuverability and speed capabilities,” the ministry said.
In addition, Biden will view the Iron Dome system, which has intercepted more than 4,000 rockets, mostly fired by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic in Gaza, since becoming operational in 2011. The system can also shoot down cruise missiles and drones.
In 2019, the US military purchased two Iron Dome batteries.
Finally, Biden will view the Iron Beam laser interception system, jointly developed by Rafael, Elbit Systems and the Defense Ministry.
“The laser system is effective, precise, easy to operate and substantially more cost-effective than any other existing defense system,” said the ministry. “Israel is one of the first countries in the world to succeed in developing high-power laser technology to an operational standard, as well as the successful demonstration of mortar, rocket and UAV interceptions,” it said.