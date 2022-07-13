Biden to View Cutting Edge Israeli Air Defense Systems

JNS.org – Following his arrival at Ben-Gurion Airport on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden will be shown a number of cutting-edge Israeli air defense systems, which have been transported to the airport for his visit.

Biden will be shown the Arrow 3 and Arrow 4 missile defense systems, David’s Sling, the Iron Dome and Iron Beam, according to the Israeli Defense Ministry.

Arrow 3, a joint Israeli-American project led by the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) together with the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), “is considered the best interceptor of its kind in the world,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Its interception capabilities are high and long-range, reaching far beyond the atmosphere. In July 2019, the IMDO and the US MDA completed a series of tests of the Arrow 3 weapon system in Alaska, and successfully demonstrated hit-to-kill interceptions of high altitude, exo-atmospheric targets,” the statement continued.

The system’s primary contractor is Israel Aerospace Industries, according to the ministry.