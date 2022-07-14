Thursday, July 14th | 16 Tammuz 5782

July 14, 2022 10:06 am
‘Fauda’ Season 4 Airs in Israel Before ‘Coming Soon’ to Global Audiences

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

The cast of “Fauda” season 4. Photo: Elia Spinopolo.

At a premiere event for the fourth season of “Fauda” in Israel on Monday night, the show’s co-creator spoke about facing rejection from every television studio he approached when first pitching action series more than a decade ago.

“Eleven years ago, when we started going around to all the studios and getting told no by everyone, we never thought we would get a first season, let alone a fourth,” Avi Issacharoff told The Jerusalem Post at the premiere hosted by Yes TV at Tel Aviv University.

Fellow “Fauda” co-creator Lior Raz, the show’s lead actor, also spoke to the outlet and said about the new season, “it’s even bigger, we go all around the world, and there’s even more action.”

The show’s fourth season premiered on Israel’s Yes TV on Wednesday night and will soon be available on the Netflix streaming service internationally. In the new 10-episode season, an Israeli undercover unit led by Lior Raz’s character Doron chases Hezbollah operatives and Palestinian militants in Lebanon, Brussels, Jenin, in the West Bank, and the Israeli city of Ramla. The new season now makes “Fauda” Israel’s longest-running action series.

Ahead of the premiere, the show declared on its official Facebook page, “We don’t want to spoil anything, but trust us, the first episode of the new season will blow your mind! It’s the best one yet, and it’s only going to get bigger and better. We’re waiting impatiently to share it with our international fans — but we promise, it’s coming soon!”

