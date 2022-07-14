IsraAID Delivers Cargo of Humanitarian, Medical Aid to War-Torn Ukraine

JNS.org – A large cargo of medical and humanitarian aid was recently collected and delivered to Ukraine by the Israeli international humanitarian aid organization IsraAID and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Israel-Ukraine.

A total of 31 pallets weighing 9 tons (19,841 pounds) were delivered to the city of Kharkiv on July 6, the Ukrainian embassy in Israel announced on its Facebook page.

The cargo contained tourniquets, bandages, occlusive dressings, chest seals, surgical packs, hygiene kits and diapers. The embassy said these items “will help save the lives of Ukrainians who are suffering from the horrors of the Russian invasion.”

On its own Facebook post, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry thanked the individuals and companies who donated items for the cargo sent to help Ukrainians affected by the war.

IsraAID’s Emergency Response team has been working over the last several months in some of the worst affected cities in Ukraine during the country’s ongoing war with Russia.