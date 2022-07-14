Thursday, July 14th | 16 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ivana Trump, First Wife of Donald Trump Who Helped Build His Empire, Dies at 73

Israel Greenlights Deal on Red Sea Islands Ahead of Biden’s Saudi Visit: Report

Palestinian Authority and Hamas Engage in ‘Widespread Torture’ of Detainees, Alleges NGO

Israel’s Biggest-Budget Film About Egyptian Army’s 1948 Raid on Kibbutz Streams on Netflix

Israeli Rhythmic Gymnast Wins Two Golds, One Silver at World Games

Fresno State University to Rename Library Honoring Nazi Sympathizer With ‘Disturbing’ Antisemitic Views

Documentary Examines Photos Taken by Inmates at Nazi Concentration Camp as Act of Resistance

Swedish Court Sentences Iranian Official to Life Imprisonment for Massacres of Political Prisoners

Dutch Judge Passes Sentence on Rotterdam Soccer Fans Who Created Antisemitic Mural

New York Times Gets Creative, Straining to Paint Israel as Sponging off American Taxpayers

July 14, 2022 8:00 am
0

IsraAID Delivers Cargo of Humanitarian, Medical Aid to War-Torn Ukraine

avatar by JNS.org

Live-streamed footage shows people carrying a banner in the colours of the Ukrainian flag as they protest amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine, March 13, 2022 in this still image from a social media video obtained by REUTERS

JNS.org – A large cargo of medical and humanitarian aid was recently collected and delivered to Ukraine by the Israeli international humanitarian aid organization IsraAID and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Israel-Ukraine.

A total of 31 pallets weighing 9 tons (19,841 pounds) were delivered to the city of Kharkiv on July 6, the Ukrainian embassy in Israel announced on its Facebook page.

The cargo contained tourniquets, bandages, occlusive dressings, chest seals, surgical packs, hygiene kits and diapers. The embassy said these items “will help save the lives of Ukrainians who are suffering from the horrors of the Russian invasion.”

On its own Facebook post, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry thanked the individuals and companies who donated items for the cargo sent to help Ukrainians affected by the war.

Related coverage

July 14, 2022 5:44 pm
0

Ivana Trump, First Wife of Donald Trump Who Helped Build His Empire, Dies at 73

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former US President Donald Trump and the mother of his three oldest children, who...

IsraAID’s Emergency Response team has been working over the last several months in some of the worst affected cities in Ukraine during the country’s ongoing war with Russia.

The organization delivered more than 700 kilograms (1,543 pounds) of rice and 300 kilograms (661 pounds) of tuna last week to Ukrainian cities severely affected by food shortages. IsraAID has also been operating for the last four months in a tent at the Moldova-Ukraine border to welcome and help Ukrainian refugees fleeing their home country.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.